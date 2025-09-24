Tired, bruising easily, bleeding gums? It could be vitamin C deficiency

Picture this: you feel unusually tired, your gums bleed after brushing, and bruises appear out of nowhere. You might brush it off as stress, but these could be whispers from your body, trying to tell you that it is low on vitamin C. Vitamin C deficiency is more common than many of us imagine.

Role of vitamin C

Vitamin C (ascorbic acid) is a water-soluble vitamin essential for many bodily functions like -

Supporting production of collagen, a protein that helps maintain healthy skin, bones, joints, blood vessels, and connective tissues.

Healing wounds and supporting tissue repair.

Boosting the immune system as it helps white blood cells work more effectively and protects them from damage.

Helping the body absorb iron from plant-based foods

Being an antioxidant, it protects cells from damage caused by free radicals that contribute to ageing and disease.

Vitamin C deficiency: How common is it and what causes it?

A 2024 study published in the Journal of Academy of Biomedical Sciences indicates that around 30 per cent of people in India experience Vitamin C deficiency primarily due to poor dietary intake and limited access to fresh fruits and vegetables.

“Vitamin C deficiency usually develops when the body doesn’t get enough of this essential nutrient over time. Since the body cannot produce or store vitamin C, even a few weeks of low intake can start to affect your health,” says Dr Namrita Singh, associate director & unit head for internal medicine, Max Healthcare, Delhi. Several factors can lead to vitamin C deficiency, including: Low intake of fresh produce: The most common cause. Diets lacking fruits and vegetables due to habits, restrictions, or limited access increase risk. Digestive disorders: Conditions such as Crohn’s, ulcerative colitis, and coeliac disease reduce absorption.

Gastrointestinal surgery: Procedures like bariatric surgery can limit the body’s ability to absorb vitamin C. Smoking: Cigarette smoke speeds up vitamin C breakdown, raising daily needs. Excessive alcohol use: Alcohol reduces appetite and interferes with nutrient absorption. Chronic illness: Infections, cancer, or kidney disease (especially dialysis patients) raise vitamin C demand or cause faster depletion. Ageing: Older adults may eat less due to poor appetite, dental issues, or physical limitations. Mental health conditions: Depression and some psychiatric disorders can lead to poor nutrition. “High-risk groups include elderly individuals, those with poor diets lacking fresh fruits and vegetables, smokers, heavy alcohol users, and patients with chronic illnesses like kidney or gastrointestinal disorders. Pregnant and breastfeeding women also have increased requirements. Lifestyle and dietary patterns play a major role in determining risk,” explains Dr Priyanka Shukla, HOD Dietetics department and senior consultant at Ramakrishna CARE Hospital.

Signs & symptoms you shouldn’t ignore The early signs are subtle, like fatigue, poor appetite or feeling “off”. Over time, deficiency can manifest more clearly. Watch out for: Bleeding or swollen gums

Slow wound healing or frequent infections

Easy bruising and fragile blood vessels

Joint pain and stiffness

Dry, rough or scaly skin

Fatigue and anaemia In severe cases, scurvy may appear. “This is a severe form of vitamin C deficiency that causes fatigue, joint pain, bleeding gums, poor wound healing, and in extreme cases, internal bleeding or heart problems. Though rare today, it still occurs in people with very restricted diets,” says Dr Singh.

How is vitamin C deficiency diagnosed? Vitamin C deficiency can be confirmed through laboratory tests that measure the level of vitamin C in the blood, says Dr Singh. Doctors may recommend one or more of the following diagnostic approaches: Serum vit C test or Plasma ascorbic acid test – most commonly used tools to check vitamin C levels with the help of a blood sample.

– most commonly used tools to check vitamin C levels with the help of a blood sample. Leukocyte ascorbic acid test – less commonly used but considered more reliable in some cases, this test measures vitamin C levels within white blood cells.

– less commonly used but considered more reliable in some cases, this test measures vitamin C levels within white blood cells. Additional blood tests – other tests may be done to look for signs of anaemia or inflammation, which can occur as complications of prolonged vitamin C deficiency. Detecting early deficiency can be challenging because symptoms are often non-specific. Therefore, it is crucial to combine clinical evaluations with laboratory tests for accurate assessment, said Dr Shukla.

Talking about the role of artificial intelligence in nutrition and diagnosis, Sid Das, co-founder of eGenome, a predictive health technologies firm, explains that AI-driven genomic analysis can help identify individuals with genetic variants affecting vitamin C transport, metabolism, and utilisation, before clinical deficiency manifests. “It [AI-driven genomic analysis] integrates genetic predisposition with real-time biomarker monitoring, environmental stressors, and dietary patterns to create personalised prevention protocols. Rather than applying population-wide RDA guidelines, we recognise that a construction worker with specific genetic variants may need more vitamin C daily than a sedentary individual,” says Das. Simple steps to boost vitamin C levels Diet First

Include vitamin C-rich foods daily, ideally raw or lightly cooked.

Citrus fruits: Oranges, lemons, limes, grapefruits, and sweet limes

Berries: Strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries

Guava, kiwi, papaya, mango, pineapple

Melons: Watermelon, cantaloupe, and honeydew

Tomatoes - both raw and cooked forms

Bell peppers, especially red and yellow ones

Green leafy vegetables like spinach, kale

Broccoli and brussels sprouts Lifestyle enhancements Avoid smoking

Limit pollution exposure

Eat a balanced diet

Don’t overcook vegetables Vit C supplements “Oral supplementation of 500 to 1000 mg per day is often recommended until vitamin C levels return to normal. Patients typically notice an improvement in fatigue and minor symptoms within a few days, while more severe signs such as gum bleeding and skin changes usually resolve within 2 to 4 weeks,” shares Dr Shukla.

In rare severe cases, intravenous forms may be used. Excess intake can upset the stomach or increase kidney stone risk in some people, so medical guidance is key. “Prevention strategies should also include launching public awareness campaigns, establishing clear nutrition guidelines, and implementing school and community programs that promote the consumption of fruits and vegetables. Additionally, food fortification can benefit vulnerable populations,” says Dr Shukla. Listen to your body Vitamin C deficiency may whisper at first, but if ignored, it can evolve into something serious. If you’ve been feeling unusually fatigued, bruising easily, or noticing gum issues, it may be worth a simple blood test. And once you know your status, you can act with diet, lifestyle, and get medical advice to restore your levels and safeguard your health.