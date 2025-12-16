Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 04:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / Why does blood pressure increase in winter? Doctors explain the link

Why does blood pressure increase in winter? Doctors explain the link

Winter can raise blood pressure by several points, increasing heart attack and stroke risk. Doctors outline the causes and practical ways to stay protected

blood pressure spike in winter

Cold weather can cause blood pressure readings to rise, increasing cardiovascular risk during winter months.

Sarjna Rai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 4:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 
As winter sets in, many people notice their blood pressure readings creeping up, even if they were stable through the year. Doctors say this seasonal rise is not a coincidence. Cold weather triggers several changes in the body that can push blood pressure higher, increasing the risk of heart attacks and strokes, especially among vulnerable groups.
 

How does cold weather affect blood pressure?

 
When temperatures drop, the body works to conserve heat. “As temperature drops, our blood vessels constrict. This constriction increases vascular resistance, which means our heart has to pump harder to circulate blood,” says Dr Gajinder Kumar Goyal, program clinical director–cardiology, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Faridabad.
 
 
This narrowing of blood vessels, known as vasoconstriction, can raise blood pressure by 5 to 10 mmHg during winter months, he explains. Sudden cold spells are particularly risky. “The risk of cardiovascular events such as heart attacks or strokes significantly increases on days when there are sudden drops in temperature,” Dr Goyal adds.
 
Cold exposure also activates stress hormones. According to Dr Farah Ingale, Director – Internal Medicine & Consultant Diabetologist, Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi, hormones such as adrenaline and noradrenaline raise heart rate and blood pressure. Blood also becomes slightly thicker in colder temperatures, further increasing strain on the heart.
 

Is the winter blood pressure spike dangerous?

 
For many people, winter-related blood pressure increases ease once warmer weather returns. However, doctors warn that this is not always harmless. “For people with borderline or pre-existing hypertension, repeated winter spikes can worsen overall blood pressure control,” says Dr Ingale.

Also Read

classroom, class, school

RPSC lecturer posts to remain vacant as candidates fall short of 40% cutoff

Labourers,Labourer

MGNREGA to Nirmal Bharat: A look at welfare schemes renamed since 2014

Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra

Goa nightclub fire: Luthra brothers land in Delhi, to be presented in court

Google AI

Google announces $8 million funding for India's AI research ecosystem

brain health, mental health, old age

Can sleep and social support make your brain look eight years younger?

 
Dr Tushar Tayal, internal medicine specialist at CK Birla Hospital, adds that uncontrolled winter increases raise the risk of long-term complications. Individuals with existing high blood pressure may continue to have elevated readings, increasing the likelihood of heart attack or stroke.
 

How do lifestyle changes in winter affect blood pressure?

 
Winter brings a cluster of lifestyle changes that can quietly push blood pressure higher. Reduced exposure to sunlight during shorter days can lower vitamin D levels, which affects how blood vessels relax and regulate pressure.
 
Cold temperatures and high pollution levels often discourage outdoor activity. “If you remain physically inactive in winters, your heart has to work harder to circulate blood through the body, leading to elevated blood pressure,” explains Dr Goyal.
 
Weight gain adds to the problem. Calorie-dense comfort foods, higher salt intake and reduced movement commonly lead to increased body weight, especially abdominal fat. This raises blood volume and increases the heart’s workload.
 
Dr Tayal notes that winter diets often include foods high in salt and calories, leading to fluid retention and higher blood pressure. Alcohol can interfere with blood pressure regulation and reduce the effectiveness of medications. Dehydration, common in winter due to a reduced thirst response, thickens the blood and further strains the heart.
 

Who is most at risk during winter?

 
Older adults are particularly vulnerable, as ageing blood vessels are stiffer and adapt poorly to temperature changes. People with hypertension, heart disease, diabetes, kidney problems, obesity and smokers are also at higher risk.
 
“Elderly people, smokers and those with existing heart issues, hypertension or diabetes are more susceptible to developing winter blood pressure spikes,” Dr Goyal says.
 

How can you keep blood pressure in check during winter?

 
Doctors say winter-related blood pressure rises are manageable with simple steps.
 
Staying active is crucial. Aim for at least 30 minutes of exercise on most days, including indoor workouts, yoga or walking. “Regular exercise can lower blood pressure by 5 to 8 mmHg,” says Dr Goyal.
 
Eating smart helps control pressure. Focus on fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins, while limiting processed foods and excess salt. Dressing warmly, especially in the morning, reduces sudden spikes caused by cold exposure.
 
Managing stress and getting seven to eight hours of quality sleep support better blood pressure control. Avoiding smoking and limiting alcohol intake are equally important.
 
Doctors advise monitoring blood pressure regularly, ideally in the morning and evening. Normal blood pressure is around 120/80 mmHg. Readings consistently above 140/90 mmHg warrant medical attention. Staying hydrated, even when thirst feels low, also helps.
 
Winter may be unavoidable, but dangerous blood pressure spikes are not. With awareness, regular monitoring and practical lifestyle adjustments, doctors say most people can protect their heart health through the colder months.   
For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS
This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

More From This Section

daily sunscreen vitamin D

Can daily sunscreen use put you at risk of low vitamin D levels over time?

Covid vaccines

Covid-19 shot in pregnancy lowers severe illness, preterm birth risk: Study

Delhi NCR air pollution survey

Delhi-NCR air pollution: 82% report serious illness in close circles

recurrent throat infections

Recurring throat infections on the rise as pollution, viruses collide

antacid overuse

Using antacids too frequently? It could be harming your gut health

Topics : Health with BS BS Web Reports Heart attack Hypertension high blood pressure stroke

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 3:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIPL 2026 AuctionParliament Budget Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To Buy TodayGoa Nightclub FireDividend Stocks TodayIPL 2026 Auction LivePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon