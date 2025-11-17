Home / Health / 30,000 brain scans show junk foods alter brain regions that regulate eating

30,000 brain scans show junk foods alter brain regions that regulate eating

Using data from 30,000 adults, researchers say ultra-processed foods may alter key brain regions linked to hunger, reward and overeating, raising new questions about long-term health risks

ultra-processed foods
Researchers say ultra-processed foods may alter brain regions that regulate hunger. (Photo: AdobeStock)
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 12:49 PM IST
Ever notice how a bag of snacks seems to vanish before you realise it? A new study says ultra-processed foods may be changing the way your brain handles appetite and overeating.  The study titled Ultra-processed food consumption affects structural integrity of feeding-related brain regions independent of and via adiposity, published in npj Metabolic Health and Disease, presents a thought-provoking possibility: Our favourite convenient foods might be influencing not just our waistlines, but the very structure of our brain.
 
The research, conducted using data from about 30,000 adults in the UK Biobank, suggests that high consumption of ultra-processed foods (UPFs) is linked with changes in brain areas that regulate eating behaviour, including the hypothalamus, amygdala, and nucleus accumbens.
 
In a statement from the University of Helsinki, doctoral researcher Arsène Kanyamibwa said, “Our findings indicate that a high consumption of ultra-processed foods is associated with structural changes in brain regions regulating eating behaviour… This may lead to a cycle of overeating.”

What counts as an ultra-processed food?

Ultra-processed foods are products that undergo industrial processing and typically contain additives, emulsifiers, flavour enhancers, artificial colours or preservatives. Examples include:
  • Packaged snacks, biscuits, and instant noodles
  • Fizzy and energy drinks
  • Processed meats like sausages and nuggets
  • Ready-to-eat frozen meals
Not all processed foods are bad. The press release explains that frozen vegetables or pasteurised milk are still considered healthy options. The concern lies with chemically modified ingredients and additives commonly used in UPFs.

What brain changes did the study detect?

The study showed that people who consumed more UPFs had measurable alterations in brain microstructure, particularly in the parts of the brain linked to:
  • Reward and craving (nucleus accumbens)
  • Hunger and fullness (hypothalamus)
  • Emotional response to food (amygdala)
These changes may make individuals more prone to overeating, creating a self-reinforcing cycle.
 
Researchers noted that the effects were partly independent of obesity, suggesting that it isn’t just body fat or inflammation playing a role. Some changes might be directly related to ingredients and additives present in UPFs.

Does this help explain why we overeat ultra-processed foods?

According to the study, UPF consumption is associated with lower cellular integrity in this region, hinting at adaptations that may increase food reward-seeking. This means that the more ultra-processed food you eat, the more your brain might nudge you to seek it again.

Should food policies change based on this new evidence?

According to the researchers, UPFs have already been linked to diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cerebrovascular disease, and dementia. This emerging evidence of brain-based changes strengthens the argument for rethinking how nations regulate and label ultra-processed foods.
 
Kanyamibwa emphasises that the health impact of UPFs requires greater attention in food regulation and nutrition policy. 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Health with BSBS Web ReportsProcessed foodbrain healthfood habitsjunk food

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

