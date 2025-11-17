30,000 brain scans show junk foods alter brain regions that regulate eating

Ever notice how a bag of snacks seems to vanish before you realise it? A new study says ultra-processed foods may be changing the way your brain handles appetite and overeating. The study titled Ultra-processed food consumption affects structural integrity of feeding-related brain regions independent of and via adiposity, published in npj Metabolic Health and Disease, presents a thought-provoking possibility: Our favourite convenient foods might be influencing not just our waistlines, but the very structure of our brain.

The research, conducted using data from about 30,000 adults in the UK Biobank, suggests that high consumption of ultra-processed foods (UPFs) is linked with changes in brain areas that regulate eating behaviour, including the hypothalamus, amygdala, and nucleus accumbens.

In a statement from the University of Helsinki, doctoral researcher Arsène Kanyamibwa said, “Our findings indicate that a high consumption of ultra-processed foods is associated with structural changes in brain regions regulating eating behaviour… This may lead to a cycle of overeating.” What counts as an ultra-processed food? Ultra-processed foods are products that undergo industrial processing and typically contain additives, emulsifiers, flavour enhancers, artificial colours or preservatives. Examples include: Packaged snacks, biscuits, and instant noodles

Fizzy and energy drinks

Processed meats like sausages and nuggets

Ready-to-eat frozen meals Not all processed foods are bad. The press release explains that frozen vegetables or pasteurised milk are still considered healthy options. The concern lies with chemically modified ingredients and additives commonly used in UPFs.