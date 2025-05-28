Climate change may fuel spread of fungi that could 'eat you from inside out'

As Covid-19 cases begin to rise again in parts of the world, including India, there’s another silent but serious health threat emerging, this time from the fungal kingdom. The rising global temperatures could accelerate the fungi capable of eating you from inside out.

A new climate modelling study by researchers at the University of Manchester shows that rising temperatures could dramatically alter the spread of Aspergillus, a group of airborne fungi known to cause severe respiratory infections in humans and widespread damage to crops.

Published on the preprint platform Research Square, the study titled Climate change-driven geographical shifts in Aspergillus species habitat and the implications forplant and human health maps how the geographical range of three major Aspergillus species could expand significantly by year 2100, exposing millions more people to the risk of infection, especially across Europe and Asia.

Why are Aspergillus fungi a growing concern?

The Aspergillus genus includes several common environmental fungi found in soil, compost, and air. While generally harmless to healthy people, they can cause aspergillosis, a serious respiratory infection, in those with weakened immune systems. These fungi are also notorious for spoiling crops and producing dangerous mycotoxins.

But here’s the real problem — they’re evolving. Rising global temperatures and widespread use of agricultural fungicides are helping these pathogens become more heat-tolerant and resistant to antifungal drugs, leaving doctors with fewer tools to treat infections.

How rising temperatures increase fungal risks

Using global climate models and species distribution tools, the University of Manchester team simulated how suitable habitats for Aspergillus fungi will shift under three scenarios, including low, intermediate, and high warming.

Impact in a low warming scenario (below 2°C):

Minimal changes in habitat range for Aspergillus species, and the spread is relatively contained.

Impact in intermediate warming (2.5–3°C by 2100):

Noticeable spread of fungal pathogens into new regions, especially in the Northern Hemisphere.

Impact in high warming (around 4°C by 2100):

Significant and rapid expansion of Aspergillus habitats, particularly A. flavus and A. fumigatus, into Europe, North Asia, and North America, putting millions at increased risk.

Why scientists are especially alarmed by these findings

A. flavus, in particular, is already resistant to many existing treatments. Lack of medical tools: There are no vaccines, diagnostics are limited, and antifungal options are few.

Dr Norman van Rhijn, lead author of the study, explains in a statement, “We’ve already seen the emergence of Candida auris due to rising temperatures, but this is just the beginning. These maps show how fungal pathogens will likely impact most areas of the world in the future. Raising awareness and developing effective interventions is essential.”

Fungi are shifting toward the Northern Hemisphere

According to the study, the biggest changes will happen in the Northern Hemisphere.

Europe and North Asia: Projected to see the largest increase in fungal suitability due to milder climates becoming warmer.

Projected to see the largest increase in fungal suitability due to milder climates becoming warmer. Africa and South America: Paradoxically, these regions could become too hot for fungi like A. flavus to survive — threatening ecosystems that rely on fungi to decompose organic matter and regulate the carbon cycle.

The study shows a striking poleward shift: fungi are moving north, where millions more people could be exposed.

Climate change threatens food security via fungal spread

The study highlights that A. flavus and A. niger are major crop pathogens, especially for maize, rice, and grapes. The research warns of:

Reduced habitat suitability in current crop-growing zones

Increased risk of contamination in new areas

Food insecurity due to loss and spoilage of yields

Antifungal resistance is also being driven by overuse of fungicides in agriculture, which compromises both plant and human health.

Why fungal threats are difficult to fight

Unlike bacteria, fungi are biologically closer to humans, meaning antifungal drugs often have toxic side effects. Plus, only a tiny fraction of the estimated 1.5 to 3.8 million fungal species have been studied, and less than 10 per cent have been sequenced genetically.

How to prepare for a warming-driven fungal threat

According to the study and public health experts:

Accelerate climate action to limit warming and slow fungal spread

Invest in fungal diagnostics, surveillance, and treatments

Improve awareness among healthcare workers and the public

Develop sustainable farming practices to reduce fungicide-driven resistance