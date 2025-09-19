Many of us line up our pills on the table and swallow them one after another—painkiller, vitamin, maybe even a leftover antibiotic—without a second thought. But when medicines mingle inside the body, the results are not always harmless. Some combinations can put your health at risk.

Here’s what doctors want you to know about six common drug interactions that you must keep in mind before casually swallowing multiple pills.

Why are drug interactions so common?

According to experts, the problem is that most people mix prescription drugs with over-the-counter (OTC) medicines and supplements without realising they could interfere with one another.

“Many assume that when medicines are taken at different times, they won’t clash. That’s not true. Even hours apart, drugs can interact in the body in unexpected ways,” explains Jeevan Kasara, Director & CEO, Steris Healthcare Pvt Ltd. “Many people do not have a clue as to what is happening and why. They have an assumption that, as long as medicine is taken one at a time, it is safe. They do not understand that medicine taken together can have totally different and often dangerous effects.” He further added that most consultations in India do not involve detailed patient counselling on drug interactions. Add to that our love for self-medication, and it becomes a perfect recipe for trouble.

How do drug interactions actually happen inside the body? This is not just about two medicines “not getting along.” According to experts, interactions can occur in three main ways: Absorption: Some medicines (like antacids) can block others (like antibiotics) from being absorbed properly.

Some medicines (like antacids) can block others (like antibiotics) from being absorbed properly. Metabolism: Many drugs are broken down in the liver. When two compete, one might build up to toxic levels.

Many drugs are broken down in the liver. When two compete, one might build up to toxic levels. Pharmacodynamics: Sometimes, the combined effects of drugs exaggerate risks. For instance, blood thinners and painkillers both increase bleeding tendency. As Dr Jigeeshu V Divatia, Head of Critical Care Medicine at Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai, explains: “Even something as common as grapefruit juice can block liver enzymes and dangerously raise the level of medicines like statins or calcium channel blockers in the blood.”

Who should be most careful about drug interactions? While anyone can be affected, certain groups are at higher risk: Older adults juggling multiple prescriptions (polypharmacy)

Chronic patients with diabetes, hypertension, cancer, or heart disease

Pregnant women, where drug safety affects both mother and baby

People with kidney or liver problems, since these organs clear drugs from the body

Even those who mix gym supplements, cold medicines, and painkillers with prescription meds are walking into the same danger zone. Common drug interactions you should know about According to doctors, here’s your red-flag list: Antibiotics + Antacids/Iron: Can reduce antibiotic activity (your infection may not heal) Blood thinners (e.g. warfarin) + Painkillers (NSAIDs like ibuprofen): Can cause internal bleeding Antidepressants (SSRIs) + Migraine drugs (Triptans): Can trigger serotonin syndrome (confusion, fever, shivering) Rifampicin (TB drug) + Oral contraceptives: Can reduce pill effectiveness and increase pregnancy risk Statins + Certain antibiotics (erythromycin/clarithromycin): Can lead to muscle toxicity and damage Cold syrups (with multiple drugs) + Prescription meds: Can trigger excessive drowsiness, blood pressure spikes, or liver failure from paracetamol overdose What warning signs should you never ignore? If you’ve just taken a combination of medicines and suddenly feel: