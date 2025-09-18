Home / Health / Watch: Kareena's yoga trainer shares 5 couch stretches to fix your posture

Watch: Kareena's yoga trainer shares 5 couch stretches to fix your posture

Celebrity yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani shares top 5 super-simple couch stretches to correct slouching, release stiffness, and improve posture-without moving from your seat

Celebrity yoga trainer ACelebrity yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani with actor Kareena Kapoor
Celebrity yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani with actor Kareena Kapoor to improve posture (Photo: Instagram | @anshukayoga)
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 2:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
When you sink into a sofa, your spine rounds, shoulders hunch forward, and your head juts out. Over time, this compresses your back and weakens core and postural muscles. Research shows slouching can also affect balance, breathing, and even lead to headaches.
 
With the right stretches and mindful movement, you can counteract the damage—opening tight muscles, improving flexibility, and helping you sit or stand taller without strain.

Can yoga really help when you’re still on the couch?

Anshuka said in an Instagram post, “We have all been there… slouching on the couch during a Netflix binge. But that slouch = stiff back, tight shoulders, and neck pain. The fix? Simple couch-friendly stretches you can do without even pausing your show! Small stretches, big difference.”

5 couch-friendly yoga stretches you can try right now

Celebrity yoga expert Anshuka Parwani recommends this five-pose routine to release tension and energise your body—without ever leaving your seat.

1. Seated cat-cow (Upavistha Marjaryasana/Bitilasana) – 10 reps

Sit tall with feet flat on the floor, hands on knees. Inhale, arch your back, lift your chest, and look up. Exhale, round your spine and tuck your chin. This improves spinal mobility and eases stiffness from prolonged sitting.

2. Wide leg forward fold (Upavishta Konasana) – 10 reps

Open legs wide with toes pointing up. Hinge forward from the hips while keeping your spine long. This stretches the hamstrings, inner thighs, and releases lower back tension.

3. Seated side stretch (Upavishta Parsva Urdhva Hastasana) – 5 reps each side

Sit upright, raise one arm overhead, and place the other hand on the couch for support. Lean gently to the opposite side. This opens the rib cage and helps you breathe deeper.

4. Seated pigeon (Upavishta Kapotasana) – Hold 30 seconds to 2 minutes

Cross your right ankle over your left knee. Sit tall; if comfortable, lean slightly forward. Switch sides. This targets tight hips and eases lower back strain.

5. Seated lateral stretch (Upavishta Parighasana) – 5 reps each side

Sit with legs stretched forward. Bend one knee and place the foot inside the opposite thigh. Extend your arm over the straight leg and stretch sideways. This releases tight obliques and balances posture.
 
Anshuka reminds us that small stretches truly make a big difference. So next time you hit “Next Episode”, pause for just two minutes and stretch. 
 

Since you're already here

…and clearly interested in your health, take a moment to explore our varied range of stories on wellness, medical research, and public health insights.

For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rare but ruthless: Deadly brain-eating amoeba claims 19 lives in Kerala

'Fat but fit': New study finds being underweight deadlier than overweight

Are you at risk of prediabetes? Know the symptoms, and risk factors

Is your gymwear giving you a rash? It's more common than you think

India's chronic disease surge hits women hardest, defying global trend

Topics :Health with BSBS Web ReportsyogaHealth Ministryhealth newsKareena Kapoor

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 2:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story