Watch: Kareena's yoga trainer shares 5 couch stretches to fix your posture

When you sink into a sofa, your spine rounds, shoulders hunch forward, and your head juts out. Over time, this compresses your back and weakens core and postural muscles. Research shows slouching can also affect balance, breathing, and even lead to headaches. With the right stretches and mindful movement, you can counteract the damage—opening tight muscles, improving flexibility, and helping you sit or stand taller without strain. Can yoga really help when you’re still on the couch? Anshuka said in an Instagram post, “We have all been there… slouching on the couch during a Netflix binge. But that slouch = stiff back, tight shoulders, and neck pain. The fix? Simple couch-friendly stretches you can do without even pausing your show! Small stretches, big difference.”

5 couch-friendly yoga stretches you can try right now Celebrity yoga expert Anshuka Parwani recommends this five-pose routine to release tension and energise your body—without ever leaving your seat. 1. Seated cat-cow (Upavistha Marjaryasana/Bitilasana) – 10 reps Sit tall with feet flat on the floor, hands on knees. Inhale, arch your back, lift your chest, and look up. Exhale, round your spine and tuck your chin. This improves spinal mobility and eases stiffness from prolonged sitting. 2. Wide leg forward fold (Upavishta Konasana) – 10 reps Open legs wide with toes pointing up. Hinge forward from the hips while keeping your spine long. This stretches the hamstrings, inner thighs, and releases lower back tension.