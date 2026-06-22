Congo's Ebola outbreak cases top 1,000 cases, death toll reaches 254
Health authorities said 1,003 Ebola cases, including 254 deaths, have been confirmed in eastern Congo, with officials warning that the outbreak's peak may still lie ahead
Health authorities said 1,003 Ebola cases, including 254 deaths, have been confirmed in eastern Congo, with officials warning that the outbreak's peak may still lie ahead
Confirmed cases in the Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo have reached 1,003, including 254 deaths, officials said in a statement late Sunday.
A total of 100 people have recovered in the outbreak concentrated in the Ituri province since it was declared on May 15, Congo's Ministry of Health said.
The Ebola outbreak caused by the rare Bundibugyo virus, which has no vaccines or treatment, was the worst ever in its first month. Officials admit there could be far more cases they still don't know about and that the peak of the outbreak is still ahead.
Contact tracing remains a key issue for local authorities, who have only achieved a 55 per cent coverage rate, the ministry said.
Officials also are yet to identify the outbreak's patient zero and still need to trace more than 35,000 people who have come in contact with infected individuals as of last week, authorities said.
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First Published: Jun 22 2026 | 1:48 PM IST