Covid-19 cases rising again: Should you wear a mask again? Experts say yes

Remember when we all hoped Covid-19 would just disappear? The virus, however, is not done with us yet. If you’ve been wondering whether masks, vaccines, and precautions still matter in 2025, health experts believe they do.

A renewed push for caution follows a slow uptick in cases and concern over emerging Omicron sub-variants. According to doctors, ongoing monitoring and preparedness are crucial—even when active case numbers appear low.

India’s Covid-19 case count rises to 4,302 amid variant concerns

As of 8.00 am on Wednesday, 4 June, India reported 4,302 active infections, with 276 new cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). While these figures seem modest compared to earlier waves , health authorities remain cautious, particularly in states such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Delhi, where acute respiratory infections are rising.

The ministry has urged states to increase testing, while hospitals are conducting mock drills to assess oxygen plant readiness in case of a sudden spike. New Covid-19 guidelines issued by Indian states for 2025 variant surge Health departments in several states have issued fresh advisories focussed on three areas: Testing and surveillance: States have been asked to boost genome sequencing of influenza-like illness and severe acute respiratory infection cases. Preparedness: Hospitals must ensure Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds, ventilators, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits, and oxygen supplies are in place. Vaccination: Although there is no official booster campaign yet, people—especially the elderly and immunocompromised—are encouraged to stay vaccinated.

In Maharashtra, district health authorities have been asked to conduct oxygen plant drills, prepare for a rise in respiratory cases, and promote early testing awareness. In Delhi, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has introduced guidelines requiring staff to wear masks, practise hand hygiene, and limit exposure to infected individuals. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, “Covid patients are getting hospitalised in Delhi, but there is no need to worry. The Delhi government is alert and hospitals are prepared to deal with any eventuality.” The advisory instructed that all medical equipment—including ventilators, BiPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and PSA units—must be fully functional.

In Karnataka, the health department has appealed to the public to remain calm, alert, and cooperative with health protocols. In Odisha, Health Secretary Aswathy S has urged people not to panic and confirmed that all Covid patients are currently stable. She added that the state government is taking all necessary steps to manage the situation. In Arunachal Pradesh, State Surveillance Officer Lobsang Jampa noted that the detected strain appears milder than earlier variants and urged residents to remain calm. ICMR issues updated Covid-19 testing protocols and variant tracking alert The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) continues to support widespread testing and ethical biomedical research. It has updated testing protocols for private laboratories and issued guidelines for the safe collection and transportation of samples.

ICMR is also monitoring the public health impact of variants such as NB.1.8.1, JN.1, LF.7.9, and XFG , and emphasises the importance of data-driven policy decisions. Experts advise mask-wearing in crowded spaces as new Covid variants emerge As Covid-19 continues to evolve, experts are advising the public to remain vigilant and consider wearing masks in certain settings. Dr Soumya Swaminathan, former Chief Scientist at the World Health Organization (WHO) and Chairperson of the M S Swaminathan Research Foundation, said the virus is likely to persist and could surge every six to eight months. She stressed the need for continued adherence to public health protocols, including wearing masks in crowded spaces.

The WHO also recommends mask usage as part of a layered strategy to suppress transmission. Proper mask-wearing—covering the nose, mouth, and chin—is essential for effectiveness. Dr Diksha Goyal, Senior Consultant – Internal Medicine at Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, said masks remain a “low-cost, high-impact” tool to protect both individuals and communities. “As the cases are rising, masks should be worn in crowded, enclosed, or poorly ventilated areas, regardless of local case numbers,” she said. Booster vaccine advised in 2025 for vulnerable groups, say health officials If you are elderly, immunocompromised, or have pre-existing conditions, then yes, absolutely. WHO and Indian health authorities both recommend staying updated with boosters as new variants emerge.

ALSO READ: Is your health policy Covid-ready? Key features you must look for Even for those not considered high-risk, staying vaccinated can reduce transmission and the risk of long Covid. WHO urges continued Covid-19 precautions and vaccination in 2025 The World Health Organization continues to recommend precautions. Its latest guidance includes: Vaccination for high-risk groups, including immunocompromised individuals

Continued use of masks, physical distancing, and hand hygiene in public places According to WHO’s Disease Outbreak News from May 2025, the virus is expected to persist and mutate. Covid-19 likely to surge periodically with weather changes and mutations Experts are not predicting a major wave yet but caution against complacency. Like seasonal influenza, Covid-19 is likely to see periodic spikes, especially with changing weather or new variants.

Covid-19 safety tips for 2025: Masks, hygiene and vaccination still key According to Dr Goyal, simple measures still work: Wear a well-fitted mask in crowded indoor settings

Wash your hands frequently

Stay updated on local health advisories

Avoid unnecessary exposure if you’re unwell

Get vaccinated or boosted, if eligible If you are pregnant, consult your doctor before getting vaccinated. According to new guidelines from US federal health officials, “The vaccine is not recommended for pregnant women. The vaccine is not recommended for healthy children.” Covid-19 may no longer dominate headlines, but it is far from over. With evolving variants and slow surges, staying informed and prepared continues to be vital.