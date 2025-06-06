India reports 4 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, active cases rise to 5,364

India’s active Covid-19 case tally rose to 5,364 with 498 fresh cases reported in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare released on Friday morning. At least four deaths were reported in the same period.

Of the four deceased, two were from Kerala, while Punjab and Karnataka reported one death each. All four deceased were elderly individuals had pre-existing health conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and pneumonia.

India is seeing a fresh rise in Covid-19 cases, with active infections nearing 5,000. This resurgence is due to new variants including LF.7, XFG, JN.1, and the recently identified NB.1.8.1 subvariant.