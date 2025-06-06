Home / Health / India reports 4 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, active cases rise to 5,364

Of the four deceased in the past 24 hours, two were from Kerala, while Punjab and Karnataka reported one death each. Kerala continuing to be the most affected state, followed by New Delhi, West Bengal

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 11:10 AM IST
India’s active Covid-19 case tally rose to 5,364 with 498 fresh cases reported in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare released on Friday morning. At least four deaths were reported in the same period.
 
Of the four deceased, two were from Kerala, while Punjab and Karnataka reported one death each. All four deceased were elderly individuals had pre-existing health conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and pneumonia.
 
India is seeing a fresh rise in Covid-19 cases, with active infections nearing 5,000. This resurgence is due to new variants including LF.7, XFG, JN.1, and the recently identified NB.1.8.1 subvariant.
 
Since May 22, the number of active cases has surged from 257 to over 4,000, with Kerala continuing to be the most affected state, followed by New Delhi, West Bengal, and Maharashtra, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
 
In response to the increase in the number of cases, the central government has issued advisories to all states and union territories, urging them to ensure the availability of essential medical supplies, including oxygen and life-saving medications. Health experts emphasise the importance of distinguishing between Covid-19 and other viral fevers, as both share similar symptoms such as fever and fatigue.
 
Vulnerable populations, including the elderly and those with underlying health conditions, are advised to exercise caution and seek medical attention if symptoms persist or worsen. The Indian Medical Association has also recommended continued preventive measures, including mask-wearing and hand hygiene, to control the spread of the virus.
 

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

