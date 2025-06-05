We have all seen those ads, flashy cans promising instant energy, sharper focus, and a mood lift. For pulling all-nighters or burning out on exams, energy drinks seem like the easiest pick-me-up. But this quick boost of energy might actually be burning you out in ways you don’t even notice. Especially for teens and young adults, doctors say these so-called “energy lifters” might be messing with your hormones and long-term health, because their brains and bodies are still under construction.

According to Dr Tushar Tayal, Consultant, Internal Medicine at CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, “Teenagers are at greater risk because their nervous system is still maturing. Excessive caffeine can lead to palpitations, anxiety, and elevated blood pressure.”

Why teens get hooked on caffeine faster

Dr Parmeet Kaur, Unit Head – Dietetics & Nutrition, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, said these energy drinks contain large amounts of caffeine, added sugars, other additives, and legal stimulants such as guarana, taurine, and L-carnitine. All of these affect the brain, and the part of the brain that helps with impulse control — the prefrontal cortex — isn’t fully developed until the early twenties. That’s why teens are more likely to get hooked and dependent on these drinks.

What energy drinks do to your hormones, heart, and brain

According to doctors, energy drinks hijack your hormonal balance. “They disrupt the HPA axis, affecting cortisol levels, and can impair growth hormone release,” said Dr Tayal.

Caffeine blocks adenosine, the chemical that helps you wind down. So, even if you’re tired, your brain stays active — disturbing your natural sleep rhythm and leading to memory lapses, poor concentration, mood dips, anxiety, and even depression.

Over time, excess caffeine may lead to tachycardia (abnormally rapid heartbeat ) or arrhythmias. It can also impair calcium absorption. The added sugar brings risks of fatty liver, obesity, cavities, and early signs of metabolic syndrome.

Caffeine withdrawal symptoms are real

Dr Kaur said, “You will suffer withdrawal symptoms like splitting headaches, brain fog, irritability — especially if you are drinking them daily and then suddenly stop. An adolescent drinking two energy drinks a day is far more likely to experience withdrawal headaches.”

High sugar intake raises risk of lifestyle diseases

“Yes, if you will have up to 15 teaspoons of sugar in one go, over time, this will lead to visceral fat (the kind that clings to your organs), increasing the risk of insulin resistance, type 2 diabetes, and obesity ,” said Dr Kaur.

She also noted that teens from high-stress backgrounds, who often turn to these drinks for energy and focus, may be even more vulnerable.

Is taurine in energy drinks dangerous?

Dr Tayal clarifies, “Animal studies suggest damage only at extremely high doses, far beyond what’s found in a single can. Still, because energy drinks are full of multiple stimulants, and we don’t yet fully understand how they interact long-term with developing bodies, caution is wise.”

Are energy drink labels misleading?

Not entirely honest, say experts. Many energy drinks understate caffeine content or use confusing serving sizes. A can might claim 80 mg per serving, but contain 2.5 servings — and few people stop at one serving. Warning labels specific to teens or children are often missing.

Experts unanimously agree that clearer, standardised labels showing total caffeine, sugar content, and health risks are urgently needed.

How can parents tell if their teen is addicted?

Experts recommend watching for:

Crankiness without energy drinks

Headaches or poor concentration

Needing caffeine just to start the day

Increasing dependence despite known side effects

“Parents need to talk, not judge,” said Dr Tayal. He recommended starting with awareness and gradually cutting down intake to avoid harsh withdrawals. Encouraging natural energy sources — such as sleep, food, hydration, and physical activity — is key. “And if it is beyond your control? Don’t hesitate to get professional help,” he said.

Can diet and lifestyle undo the damage?

Dr Kaur said, “A healthy diet, consistent exercise, and sleep can reverse many of the metabolic and emotional imbalances caused by energy drink overuse.” But she cautioned that reversal is only possible if intervention starts early.