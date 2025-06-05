India's active case tally nears 5K as country reports 7 deaths in 24 hours

India recorded 4,866 active Covid-19 cases as of June 5, with seven deaths reported in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Among states, Kerala had the highest caseload at 1,487, followed by Delhi and West Bengal with 562 and 538 cases respectively.

Maharashtra (526), Gujarat (508) and Karnataka (436) are the other states to cross the 400 active cases mark. These six states currently account for 83 per cent of India’s total active infections.

Of the seven deaths, three were reported from Maharashtra and two each from Delhi and Karnataka. All patients also had other conditions such as pneumonia and heart disease.