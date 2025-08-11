Home / Health / Cult Fit co-founder's realistic weight loss lessons for lasting results

From better sleep to mindful hydration, Cult Fit co-founder Rishabh Telang shares six simple, science-backed weight loss tips that fit into real life, no crash diets required

Cult Fit co-founder Rishabh Telang
The most powerful weight loss strategies aren’t the ones that require superhuman willpower, said Cult Fit co-founder Rishabh Telang. (Photo: Facebook/Rishabh Telang)
When one thinks about starting a weight loss journey, it can feel overwhelming with endless diet plans, workout routines, and conflicting advice everywhere. But, according to Cult Fit co-founder and fitness expert Rishabh Telang, you don’t need to transform your life overnight. Instead, start with a few simple, science-backed habits that not only help you shed kilos but also deliver lasting health benefits.
 
In a recent Instagram post, he shared six realistic lessons from his more than 20 years in the fitness industry that might just make weight loss feel a lot less daunting. “The most powerful weight loss strategies aren’t the ones that require superhuman willpower. They’re the ones that work with your body’s natural systems. Swipe through to learn how sleep, stress, and your environment shape your results more than you might realise,” he wrote in the post.
 
Here are the tips he shared for a simple and sustainable weight-loss journey:

1. Prioritise sleep for better appetite control

Rishabh emphasised that lack of sleep disrupts hunger-regulating hormones, making one crave more high-calorie foods and overeat. “Aim for 7–9 hours of quality sleep each night,” he said, which will support weight loss and recovery.

2. Stay active beyond your gym workout

According to him, your daily non-exercise activities like walking, climbing stairs, household chores, among others, are weight loss “superpower”. He said one should strive for 10,000 steps a day and keep moving throughout the day.

3. Manage stress to prevent belly fat

Chronic stress raises cortisol levels. This can promote fat storage, especially around the belly. He suggested dedicating at least 10 minutes daily to meditation, breathing, or mindful relaxation.

4. Keep junk food out of your kitchen

If it’s within reach, you’ll end up eating it. He urged people to remove chips, cookies, and sugary drinks from their pantries to reduce temptation and make healthier choices easier.

5. Build sustainable habits, not crash diets

Crash diets can slow your metabolism and harm your relationship with food. Focus on small, long-term lifestyle changes you can stick to for life.

6. Drink water before meals

Having 500 ml of water before meals can help you feel full, control portion sizes, and avoid overeating while keeping your body hydrated and functioning well.    Rishabh’s advice is not about quick fixes. It focuses on small, consistent lifestyle shifts that add up over time. These tips are easy to implement and can help you reach your weight goals without the burnout of extreme dieting. 

This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

Topics :Health with BSHealth MinistryBS Web Reportshealth newsweight lossObesity

First Published: Aug 11 2025

