Helping kids stay safe online: How parents can help tackle cyberbullying

In an era where children spend more time online, cyberbullying has emerged as one of the most serious challenges for parents. Bullying is no longer confined to schoolyards — it now follows children into their social media feeds, messaging apps, and gaming platforms.

According to McAfee’s 2022 Cyberbullying in Plain Sight Report, 85 per cent of Indian children admitted to both experiencing and engaging in some form of cyberbullying. The study also found that 42 per cent of Indian parents reported their children being targets of racist cyberbullying - higher than the global average of 28 per cent.

While these numbers may be alarming, parents need not feel helpless. With awareness, vigilance, and open communication, they can help their children navigate the digital world safely and confidently. Cyberbullying and its types Cyberbullying is bullying with the use of digital technologies, says Unicef (United Nations Children's Fund). It can take place on social media, messaging platforms, gaming platforms and mobile phones. It is repeated behaviour, aimed at scaring, angering or shaming those who are targeted. Cyberbullying can manifest in a variety of ways, including: Being excluded from a group chat

Receiving messages after telling the sender to stop

Being threatened via texts or messages

Someone posting mean comments or names online, including ones about physical appearance, race, colour, sexual orientation, religion or disabilities

Having rumours spread online

Being stalked online

Having personal information shared without permission ALSO READ | Cocoa extract may slow ageing by cutting deadly inflammation, study finds Effects of cyberbullying The impact of cyberbullying can be deep and long-lasting, affecting a child’s mental, emotional, and even physical well-being. Many children report feeling isolated, anxious, or reluctant to go to school, often losing confidence in themselves and their relationships.

Mental: Children may feel constantly upset, embarrassed, fearful, or angry, replaying incidents in their minds and struggling to focus on daily tasks. Emotional: It can lead to shame, guilt, or a loss of interest in hobbies and social activities they once enjoyed. Physical: Prolonged stress can manifest as fatigue, disturbed sleep, headaches, stomach aches, or other stress-related symptoms. The public and permanent nature of online content may add to the psychological impact. When humiliating content is shared on social media or other platforms, it can be viewed by hundreds or thousands of peers, which of course increases feelings of shame and helplessness, shares Dr Sameer Hinduja, co-director of the Cyberbullying Research Center. "Plus, the faceless nature of cyberbullying can create overwhelming feelings of distrust and vulnerability. The targeted child may not know who the aggressors are, which creates a sense that anyone could be involved, leading to increased social anxiety and isolation from peers," he adds.

Warning signs Children may not always voluntarily disclose that they are being bullied online. Parents should keep an eye out for: Behavioural changes like moodiness, irritability

Withdrawn or emotionally distressed after using their devices

Seeking more time with caregivers as compared to their friends

Drop in performance at school or unwillingness to attend school

Trouble sleeping, loss of appetite

Closing screens when adults arrive, hiding online activity If you notice these signs, gently open a dialogue and let your child know you’re there to listen without judgement. How to respond as parents 1. Listen, reassure, and don’t overreact

Let your child share their experiences. Thank them for confiding in you, and reassure them it’s not their fault. Avoid jumping to immediate solutions and allow them to share details first. 2. Document the cyberbullying Unlike traditional bullying, cyberbullying often leaves a digital trail like posts, screenshots, logs, that can be used as evidence. Note dates, time, the platforms used, and any usernames. This documentation will be crucial if the issue needs to be escalated. 3. Block, mute or restrict access Use the in-app tools to block the bully, mute messages, or restrict who can view or comment on content. Adjust privacy settings on your child’s social media and devices to limit exposure to unwanted messages.

4. Report to school or authorities If the bully is a peer in the same school, bring it to the attention of school authorities. If threats or illegal content are involved, escalate to authorities via India’s Cyber Crime Portal ( cybercrime.gov.in ) or the National Cyber Crime Helpline (1930). Under the IT Act, Section 66D, offenders face up to 3 years in jail for harassment or impersonation. Section 66E penalizes privacy violations like sharing private photos, while the POCSO Act applies to bullying involving sexual content. 5. Support your child emotionally Offer emotional support, validate their feelings, and if necessary seek counselling through Childline India (1098). Encourage your child to talk to trusted friends, relatives or counsellors about what is happening.

Starting the conversation about cyberbullying Dr Hinduja advises parents to create an environment where children feel safe discussing anything they see or experience online. He recommends encouraging open, regular conversations about both positive and negative digital interactions. “ Ask them what they see among their friends and at school before directly asking them what is happening in their own lives. Try to have these conversations on a regular basis,” he says. Young children: Keep conversations simple and age-appropriate. Explain cyberbullying as “when someone is being mean or hurtful online". Focus on basic safety such as not sharing personal information and telling a trusted adult if something online feels wrong. Reassure them it’s never their fault if someone behaves badly online.

Ages 10–13: This is when children start using social media more independently. Check in regularly in a calm, supportive manner. Teach them how to block, report and save evidence of harmful content, and help them understand that online actions have real-world consequences. Set clear, shared rules for technology use and highlight that digital freedom comes with responsibility. Ages 14–18: At this stage, teens need guidance that respects their growing independence. Discuss the legal consequences of cyberbullying, and encourage them to support peers who are targeted. Stay involved in their digital lives while maintaining trust and privacy, and remind them that seeking help shows strength, not weakness.