Why everyday scents may be interfering with your hormones without warning

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The scent of lavender in a dimly lit room, a citrus diffuser on a work desk, a 'natural' perfume mist before stepping out - for many, fragrance is now part of daily self-care. But doctors warn that this growing wellness trend may be quietly altering the body’s hormone balance. Without realising, people may be breathing in a cocktail of endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) every single day.

“The problem is simple: most fragrance formulas are opaque,” says Dr Vimal Pahuja, MD, associate director, Internal Medicine & Metabolic Physician, Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital, Mumbai. “People have no idea what they’re inhaling.”

The invisible chemicals riding on every scent

Many perfumes , diffusers, candles and aromatherapy blends contain compounds known or suspected to interfere with hormones.

Key disruptors in common products include: Phthalates – help scents last; may alter estrogen and testosterone pathways

– help scents last; may alter estrogen and testosterone pathways Parabens – weak estrogen-like preservatives

– weak estrogen-like preservatives Synthetic musks – linger in human tissue; linked to thyroid and reproductive changes

– linger in human tissue; linked to thyroid and reproductive changes VOCs (like formaldehyde, toluene) – emitted from candles and diffusers

(like formaldehyde, toluene) – emitted from candles and diffusers Fragrance/parfum – a catch-all term hiding dozens of undisclosed chemicals Dr Pahuja notes, “Because companies don’t have to list full fragrance formulas, most people simply never know what they’re breathing in.” Dr Satish Chander Wasoori, senior endocrinologist, Paras Health, adds that even natural-smelling ingredients such as limonene or linalool can react with indoor air to create secondary pollutants like formaldehyde, deepening chemical absorption.

This 'constant cloud' of scents, body mists, scented hair products, diffusers and candles, means even small exposures accumulate over time. “These compounds can interact with estrogen receptors, disrupt testosterone synthesis or influence the brain’s hormonal control centres,” says Dr Wasoori. Subtle but sustained exposure can influence reproductive development, thyroid function, metabolism, stress regulation and sleep. Symptoms that may signal hormone imbalance EDCs rarely cause sudden symptoms. Instead, they gradually nudge hormone pathways off balance. Possible warning signs include: Reproductive: irregular cycles, PMS changes, low libido, reduced fertility

irregular cycles, PMS changes, low libido, reduced fertility Thyroid: fatigue, hair loss, weight shifts, anxiety, cold intolerance

fatigue, hair loss, weight shifts, anxiety, cold intolerance Metabolic: unexplained weight gain, insulin resistance

unexplained weight gain, insulin resistance Mood and sleep: anxiety, irritability, brain fog, poor sleep

anxiety, irritability, brain fog, poor sleep Respiratory: sinus issues, headaches, asthma flares triggered by scents Clinicians are increasingly considering fragrance exposure during evaluations, especially when symptoms appear without clear medical explanations.

Hormones are still stabilising through adolescence and early adulthood, making the young adult group particularly vulnerable. Pregnant individuals, infants, young children and people with thyroid or reproductive conditions face higher risks as well. Safer alternatives: What actually works Doctors emphasise that people don’t need to give up fragrance entirely, instead they need to use it intentionally. Choose 'fragrance-free', not 'unscented'. The latter may still mask scents.

Look for transparent brands that disclose ingredients and avoid phthalates/parabens.

Use essential oils wisely. Pure oils are safer than synthetics but still potent; diffuse briefly in ventilated rooms.

Limit aerosols, candles and 24/7 diffusers.

Open windows often to dilute indoor pollutants. “True aromatherapy is a science — careful dosing, studied oils, intentional use,” says Dr Pahuja says. But mass-market blends often dilute essential oils with synthetic carriers, creating a false sense of safety and wellness.