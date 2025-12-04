Delhi air pollution toll: Over 200,000 emergency visits in past 3 years

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Delhi’s toxic air is driving a heavy respiratory burden, with over 200,000 emergency room visits. Fresh government data presented in Parliament, along with an Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) multi-city study, show how pollution spikes correlate with acute breathing crises, according to details shared by Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav in response to a question raised by Rajya Sabha MP Dr Vikramjit Singh Sahney.

Dr Sahney specifically asked whether the ministry has studied the correlation between rising air pollution and respiratory diseases in urban areas, details of the increase in outpatient and hospital admissions due to asthma, COPD and lung infections in metro cities (especially Delhi) from 2022 to 2025, and whether the ministry plans policy interventions to better understand the role of air pollution in respiratory diseases.

New government data and ICMR research show that between 2022 and 2024, six major central hospitals in Delhi recorded 2,04,758 emergency room visits for acute respiratory illness (ARI). Almost 30,420 patients, or nearly 15 per cent, needed hospitalisation. This points to a cycle where more toxic-air days lead to more people struggling to breathe and landing in emergency rooms. How many respiratory emergencies did Delhi record in the last three years? According to data tabled in the Rajya Sabha, six major government hospitals — All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi (AIIMS), Safdarjung, the Lady Hardinge Medical College group, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, the National Institute of TB and Respiratory Diseases, and the Vallabhbhai Patel Chest Institute — together saw:

67,054 cases, 9,874 admissions in 2022

69,293 cases, 9,727 admissions in 2023

68,411 cases, 10,819 admissions in 2024 While total emergency visits dipped slightly in 2024, the number of patients requiring admission rose. Doctors say this pattern often means patients are arriving with more advanced or severe symptoms. The data for 2025 was not presented by the ministry in Parliament. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) recognised that air pollution contributes to respiratory ailments, but noted that other factors such as diet, occupation, socio-economic status, medical history, immunity and heredity also influence health outcomes. Why do pollution spikes worsen respiratory illness in Delhi? Delhi’s air quality repeatedly breaches the “poor” category during winters, exposing residents to high levels of pollution. When exposure intensifies, even short-term, it can worsen:

Asthma

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

Viral or bacterial respiratory infections

Acute inflammatory responses What did the ICMR multi-city study find about pollution and ER visits? The ICMR study analysed 33,213 patients enrolled from emergency departments across five cities. It looked at pollution levels and compared them against daily emergency visits for respiratory issues. It found that higher-pollution days were consistently associated with higher emergency room visits for acute respiratory problems. Doctors say the study stops short of proving causation, but the association is strong enough to reinforce what health experts have warned for years: air pollution is not just irritating lungs; it is sending thosands to emergency rooms.