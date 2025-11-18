Datanomics: One in every 74 Indians at lifetime risk of lung cancer

November, which usually heralds the pollution season in Delhi-NCR, is incidentally Lung Cancer Awareness Month. It is among the fourth deadliest cancers in India, with a lifetime risk of one in 74 people. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 40-50 per cent of lung cancer patients in India are “never-smokers”. It's more worrying for those living in the national capital region, where the air quality has been hovering at “severe” levels.

Top five leading sites for cancer cases