How to enjoy Diwali drinks without damaging your liver or your waistline

Doctors warn that even small festive indulgences can strain your liver. Experts share science-backed tips to celebrate responsibly and stay healthy this Diwali

Experts say mindful drinking can help you enjoy the festive spirit without harming your health. (Photo: AdobeStock)
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 12:26 PM IST
Festivals and a drink or two often go hand in hand. The clink of glasses, the laughter, the sparkle of lights. This Diwali season, before you raise that glass, think about moderation, what your liver can (and can’t) handle, and how to enjoy the celebrations without regretting them later.

How much alcohol is really ‘safe’ during celebrations?

Dr Vishal Khurana, Director of Gastroenterology at Metro Hospital, Faridabad, and Dr Dhruv Kant Mishra, Consultant, Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital, stress that there is no such thing as a completely “safe” level of alcohol for your liver.
 
Dr Khurana explains, “While low-risk limits are often defined, up to one drink a day for women and two for men, even minimal intake over time can cause liver stress. For people with fatty liver, diabetes, or hepatitis, no amount is safe.”
 
Dr Mishra adds, “Excessive or frequent drinking beyond these levels significantly raises the risk of liver inflammation and damage. The liver’s ability to heal has limits; cross them often enough, and it can’t regenerate.”

What happens to your liver when you binge drink during the festive rush?

During celebrations, bingeing, four or more drinks in one sitting for women, five or more for men, is common.
 
“When that happens,” Dr Khurana says, “the liver’s detox pathways get overwhelmed. Alcohol is broken down into toxic byproducts that trigger inflammation and fat buildup.” Frequent binges can spike liver enzymes, cause acute hepatitis, or impair liver function for days or even weeks.
 
Dr Mishra warns that “binge drinking can cause alcoholic hepatitis, which is a severe, sometimes fatal inflammation of the liver, especially if you already have fatty liver or enzyme issues.”

If you have fatty liver or elevated enzymes, even a small drink is risky

Both doctors caution that for individuals with fatty liver or borderline liver enzymes, even moderate festive drinking can worsen the condition.
 
“Alcohol accelerates fat accumulation and inflammation in an already vulnerable liver,” says Dr Khurana. “Even light drinking can push it toward irreversible scarring.”
 
So if you have ever been told your enzymes are high, consider this your medical reason to skip that “just one” drink.

Can a few nights of heavy drinking cause lasting harm?

You might assume your liver “bounces back” after a few nights of indulgence, but the truth is more complicated.
 
Dr Mishra notes, “While a one-night bender may not cause permanent damage, repeated episodes weaken your liver’s resilience. Over time, the cumulative impact can lead to chronic inflammation and scarring.”
 
Even short-term binges can temporarily raise liver enzymes and unmask hidden liver disease — a warning sign your body shouldn’t ignore.

Alcohol makes you gain weight faster than festive food

“Alcohol is calorie-dense, about seven calories per gram,” says Dr Khurana. “A pint of beer or glass of wine has 100–150 calories, and cocktails with mixers can double that.”
 
Dr Mishra adds, “Alcohol slows metabolism and increases sugar cravings. You end up eating more, especially high-calorie snacks.”
 
Beer carries more carbs, spirits with sweet mixers add sugar, and all of them delay fat burning. The result? Extra kilos that sneak up faster than you think.

Can ‘light’ or ‘low-calorie’ drinks be helpful?

Not as much as you’d hope, according to both doctors. “Light” drinks may contain fewer calories, but their effect disappears if you drink larger quantities. “The real trick is to pace yourself and drink less overall,” says Dr Khurana.
 
Dr Mishra agrees, “Moderation matters more than the label. Even ‘light’ alcohol can harm your liver if taken frequently.”

Who should completely avoid alcohol during festivities?

According to both doctors, certain groups should steer clear entirely:
  • People with liver disease, hepatitis, fatty liver, or pancreatitis
  • Those on medications that interact with alcohol (especially for heart or brain)
  • Pregnant women, children, and drivers or machine operators
  • Anyone with a history of mental illness or addiction
  • Even one drink in these cases can trigger dangerous complications.

How to make festive drinking safer if you choose to indulge

Dr Khurana shares practical strategies:
  • Hydrate between drinks to help flush toxins.
  • Eat before and during drinking and include protein, fibre, and healthy fats for slow absorption.
  • Space your beverages and set a cut-off.
  • Avoid peer-pressure rounds.
  • Sleep well, because poor rest worsens liver stress and hangovers.
Dr Mishra adds, “Getting good sleep and eating antioxidant-rich foods can support recovery. The liver works best when you rest.”

Foods that help your body handle alcohol better

According to the experts, there’s no magic food that “protects” the liver, but some choices can make a difference.
 
Dr Khurana suggests balanced meals with lean protein, healthy fats, and fibre, like grilled chicken, eggs, nuts, or salads, to slow absorption.
 
Dr Mishra recommends antioxidant-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains to replenish vitamins lost to alcohol metabolism.

Healthier, alcohol-free options for festive fun

“Mocktails, sparkling water with citrus, spiced buttermilk, coconut water, or herbal punches can make great alcohol-free party companions,” says Dr Khurana.
 
Dr Mishra adds, “Non-alcoholic options are not only safer but are becoming trendy among young professionals who want to enjoy festivities without fatigue or regret.”
 
The message from both experts is clear: festive drinking is common, but your liver does not get a holiday.
 
A few mindful choices, spacing drinks, eating right, staying hydrated, and sleeping well, can protect your body while you enjoy the spirit of the season.
 
So this year, let your energy, not your hangover, light up the festival. 

