High levels of lead found in protein powders and shakes, new report warns

Protein powders have become a staple in many households, used by gym-enthusiasts, athletes and even busy professionals looking for a convenient meal replacement. But a new study by Consumer Reports has raised red flags about what’s really inside these supplements. The investigation discovered high levels of lead and other heavy metals in a majority of the products tested, calling into question the safety and regulation of a booming global industry.

Consumer Reports is a US-based non-profit organisation known for its independent product testing, consumer research, and investigative journalism that helps people make informed buying decisions.

Testing and key findings

Consumer Reports tested 23 widely available protein supplements. Out of these, 16 products were found to contain high levels of lead, exceeding the organisation’s “level of concern” of 0.5 micrograms per day.

According to the research, plant-based powders had, on average, nine times more lead than their dairy-based counterparts. This is partly because plants naturally absorb minerals and heavy metals from the soil. Some samples also showed high amounts of cadmium and inorganic arsenic in a single serving. Two products contained 1,200 to 1,600 per cent more lead than the safe limit of 0.5 micrograms per day, and experts say they should be avoided completely. Two others had 400 to 600 per cent more lead than the limit and should be used no more than once a week. Despite this, every product tested met or even exceeded its protein content claims. “It’s concerning that these results are even worse than the last time we tested,” said Tunde Akinleye, chemist and Consumer Reports food safety researcher who led the study. “This time, in addition to the average level of lead being higher than what we found 15 years ago, there were also fewer products with undetectable amounts of it. The outliers also packed a heavier punch,” he said.

Why are heavy metals dangerous? Heavy metals such as lead, cadmium and arsenic are harmful even at low levels of long-term exposure. Lead is a potent neurotoxin that can impair brain development, cause kidney damage, elevate blood pressure, and affect reproductive health.

Cadmium is a probable human carcinogen that can damage the kidneys and bones.

Inorganic arsenic is a known carcinogen linked to skin, lung and bladder cancers. These substances tend to accumulate in the body, meaning that repeated consumption of contaminated supplements can raise health risks over time, particularly for people who use protein powders daily. “The FDA can take action if it finds unsafe lead levels, but the lack of enforceable standards means it doesn’t happen nearly enough,” said Brian Ronholm, Consumer Reports’ director of food policy.

Also read: Do kids really need vitamin supplements? Here's what parents should know What supplements to avoid? According to the Consumer Reports investigation, several well-known brands were found to contain unsafe levels of lead and other heavy metals. Here are examples of products to avoid and those considered safer: Products to avoid: Naked Nutrition Vegan Mass Gainer

Huel Black Edition Products to limit - Once a week: Garden of Life Sport Organic Plant-Based Protein

Momentous 100% plant protein Products fit for occasional use only: MuscleMeds Carnivor Mass

Optimum Nutrition Serious Mass2

Jocko Fuel Mölk Protein Shake

Vega Premium Sport Plant-Based Protein3

Quest Protein Shake

Orgain Organic Plant-Based Protein Powder

Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard Protein Shake

Equip Foods Prime Protein

PlantFusion Complete Protein

Ensure Plant-Based Protein Nutrition Shake

Muscle Milk Pro Advanced Nutrition Protein Shake

KOS Organic Superfood Plant Protein Safer supplement options:

Owyn Pro Elite High Protein Shake

Transparent Labs Mass Gainer

Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey

BSN Syntha-6 Protein Powder

Momentous Whey Protein Isolate

Dymatize Super Mass Gainer

MuscleTech 100% Mass Gainer (lead not detected) Look beyond protein claims Experts stress that when testing protein supplements, it is not enough to look only at the protein content. Heavy metal and toxin testing are equally important to determine product safety. This means that even if a product delivers on its protein promise, it could still be unsafe due to hidden contaminants. Independent lab testing that checks for heavy metals and other toxins is crucial before choosing a supplement.