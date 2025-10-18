Scientists have discovered a set of “meal memory” neurons in the brain that control when and how much we eat. The discovery could reshape our understanding of appetite and overeating and explain why skipping one meal later makes you want to eat everything in sight.

The finding comes from a new study titled Ventral hippocampus neurons encode meal-related memory, published in Nature Communications. It shows how specific brain cells in the ventral hippocampus record the memory of meals, including what and when we eat, and form detailed “meal engrams” that influence future hunger and eating behaviour.

When these cells malfunction or fail to encode a meal properly, the brain may forget that we have eaten, making us feel hungry sooner and leading to overeating.

What are ‘meal engrams’? According to the researchers, a meal engram is like the brain’s dining diary. Each time you eat, neurons in your ventral hippocampus light up, recording details such as what you ate, where you were, and how long ago it was. In the study, researchers observed rats as they ate. Between bites, specific hippocampal neurons became highly active, capturing the meal’s context. When these “meal memory” neurons were destroyed or their communication disrupted, the rats could no longer recall where or when they had eaten, and began eating more frequently. Why does distracted eating make us overeat? The study shows that for these neurons to encode a strong meal memory; we need to be mentally present while eating. The researchers noticed that meal engrams form during short pauses between bites, moments when the brain surveys the eating environment and integrates sensory information.