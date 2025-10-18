Home / Health / Scientists discover brain neurons that record your meals and hunger cues

Scientists discover brain neurons that record your meals and hunger cues

Researchers have identified 'meal memory' neurons that log what and when we eat, offering clues on how poor food memories disrupt hunger control and trigger overeating

overeating, appetite control
Scientists have identified neurons in the brain’s hippocampus that store memories of meals, shaping hunger and eating behaviour. (Photo: AdobeStock)
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 1:42 PM IST
Scientists have discovered a set of “meal memory” neurons in the brain that control when and how much we eat. The discovery could reshape our understanding of appetite and overeating and explain why skipping one meal later makes you want to eat everything in sight. 
The finding comes from a new study titled Ventral hippocampus neurons encode meal-related memory, published in Nature Communications. It shows how specific brain cells in the ventral hippocampus record the memory of meals, including what and when we eat, and form detailed “meal engrams” that influence future hunger and eating behaviour.
 
When these cells malfunction or fail to encode a meal properly, the brain may forget that we have eaten, making us feel hungry sooner and leading to overeating.

What are ‘meal engrams’?

According to the researchers, a meal engram is like the brain’s dining diary. Each time you eat, neurons in your ventral hippocampus light up, recording details such as what you ate, where you were, and how long ago it was.
 
In the study, researchers observed rats as they ate. Between bites, specific hippocampal neurons became highly active, capturing the meal’s context. When these “meal memory” neurons were destroyed or their communication disrupted, the rats could no longer recall where or when they had eaten, and began eating more frequently.

Why does distracted eating make us overeat?

The study shows that for these neurons to encode a strong meal memory; we need to be mentally present while eating. The researchers noticed that meal engrams form during short pauses between bites, moments when the brain surveys the eating environment and integrates sensory information.
 
But when we eat while scrolling through our phones or watching television, those crucial encoding moments get hijacked, weakening the memory of having eaten.
 
This discovery gives scientific backing to the advice dietitians often give: eat mindfully. Being attentive to what is on your plate literally helps your brain register that a meal has occurred.
 
The findings bridge the gap between memory and metabolism, suggesting that forgetting meals may be a hidden driver of overeating and obesity.

What does this mean for managing weight and eating habits?

The research opens up new possibilities for obesity and eating disorder treatments that go beyond calorie counting. Future interventions might aim to strengthen meal-related memories, for instance, through cognitive training or targeted brain stimulation, to help regulate appetite naturally.
 
For now, when you eat, just eat. Step away from your screens, pay attention to your food, and let your brain do its job of encoding your meal. The memory you form today could keep you from reaching for that unnecessary snack tomorrow. 

This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

