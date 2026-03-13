Does plucking a grey hair cause more? Dermatologist busts the myth

You notice a grey hair while looking in the mirror. Instinctively, you want to pull it out. But then a familiar warning pops into your head: What if more grow in its place?

This belief has been around for years, and many people still worry that plucking one grey hair will lead to several more. But is there any truth to it? A dermatologist explains what causes greying and why frequent plucking isn’t recommended.

Why does hair turn grey in the first place?

Dr Ruben Bhasin Passi, Consultant Dermatologist at CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, explains, "Before we get into the plucking, it is helpful to understand what makes hair lose its colour. Inside every hair follicle live specialised pigment cells called melanocytes. These cells produce melanin, which is the pigment that gives hair its natural colour. Over time, these cells gradually lose their ability to produce pigment."

“The reason for this loss of ability to produce the pigment is mostly genetic and aging,” she adds. Once the pigment production declines , new hair grows without colour. That’s why strands start appearing grey or white. Does plucking one grey hair cause more to grow? “There is no scientific evidence to prove that plucking a grey hair causes multiple grey hair to grow,” says Dr Passi. The reason lies in how hair grows, she says. Every hair on your scalp grows from its own follicle, functioning like an independent mini-factory. One follicle has no control over the pigment production of its neighbours.

“This is because each hair grows independently of the others. The hair follicle of one hair cannot affect the hair of another,” Dr Passi explains. So if you pluck a grey hair, another hair will eventually grow back from the same follicle, and it will be the same colour as before. If the follicle has already lost pigment production, the new hair will also be grey. What happens when you keep plucking hair Even though plucking doesn’t multiply grey hairs, dermatologists still discourage the habit. “When hair is plucked repeatedly, it may cause irritation to the hair follicle,” Dr Passi says. “Eventually, it may cause inflammation, scarring, or weakened hair growth.”

In some cases, the follicle may even stop producing hair altogether. So while the colour won’t change, the follicle itself may become damaged. But why does it feel like more grey hairs appear Many people swear they noticed more grey hairs soon after removing the first one. But that perception has a simple explanation. “Grey hair is normally found in groups in the normal course of aging,” explains Dr Passi. Often, spotting the first grey hair simply makes you more aware of others nearby. “After spotting the first grey hair, there is an awareness of the presence of more grey hair in the area,” she says.

So the increase isn’t caused by plucking, it’s just that the greying process was already underway. How to manage grey hair safely For people who prefer not to show grey strands, there are safer ways to deal with them “Grey hair is normally managed by hair colour, hair highlights, hair lowlights, or hair blending,” says Dr Passi. “Some individuals prefer to remain natural.” The greying of hair is a natural biological process. However, there is one situation where grey hair may deserve a closer look. “Early onset of grey hair, especially in individuals under the age of 25, could be attributed to nutritional deficiencies, thyroid problems, or genetics,” Dr Passi notes.