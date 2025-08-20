Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 09:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Health / Grey hair in your 30s and 40s: How to manage and keep it looking great

Grey hair in your 30s and 40s: How to manage and keep it looking great

If greying feels too early, don't ignore it. Dermatologist points to stress, nutritional gaps, and autoimmune conditions as possible causes, and shares tips for healthier hair care

grey hair

Dermatologists say premature greying is linked to stress, B12 deficiency, or hormonal changes. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Ever looked in the mirror and spotted strands of grey staring back at you? If you’re in your late 30s or 40s, chances are those salt-and-pepper hues have already made an appearance, a shift doctors say is often more than just ageing. But before you panic or reach for the dye, here is how to care for greying hair and even flaunt it.
 
According to Dr Rajesh Verma, senior consultant, dermatology, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, with the right approach, those silver strands can look every bit as striking as they do naturally.
 

What causes hair to turn grey?

 
Greying happens when our hair follicles stop producing enough melanin, which is the pigment responsible for natural hair colour. “This is a natural part of ageing,” said Dr Verma.
 
 
But greying can speed up due to medical conditions. “Genetics, thyroid disorders, Vitamin B12 deficiency, vitiligo, smoking, and even low iron or copper levels can contribute to early greying,” Dr Verma explained.
 
“If greying starts in your 20s, or much earlier than family history suggests, see a doctor,” warned Dr Verma.

Stress does play a role. While it does not grey your hair overnight, research shows chronic stress can speed up the process.  ALSO READ: Aiims study finds catheter infections in hospital widespread across India 

Can grey hair be reversed?

 
In most cases, once a strand of hair has turned grey, it cannot naturally regain its colour. That is because the pigment cells in that follicle are depleted. However, if greying is caused by a reversible factor, like Vitamin B12 deficiency, certain nutritional gaps, or thyroid imbalances, treating the underlying condition can sometimes slow down or even partially reverse early greying.
 

Caring for greying hair

 
Grey hair often feels rougher, coarser, and more fragile as it is more porous, and so loses moisture quickly.
 
“Grey strands are drier because the scalp produces less natural oil with age,” explained Dr Verma. “That makes them more prone to breakage.”
 
His fixes for rough and brittle greys:
 
  • Condition every wash and add a nourishing hair mask weekly.
  • Massage with oils like coconut, almond, or argan once or twice a week. This improves circulation and scalp health.
  • Avoid heat styling and harsh chemical dyes that strip away moisture.
  • Gentle drying techniques (like patting instead of rubbing with a towel) can help and letting hair air-dry instead of blow-drying also reduces frizz.
  • Hydration and gentler care routines are key to keeping silver strands manageable.
 
Pollution, smoking, sun exposure, and even some shampoos can leave grey hair looking yellow or dull. A clarifying shampoo once a month helps, as does protecting hair from UV rays with sprays or simply wearing a hat.
 

Can supplements slow down greying?

 
“Supplements can’t stop greying, but deficiencies definitely make it worse,” Dr Verma clarified.
 
Key supplements include:
 
  • Vitamin B12
  • Biotin
  • Vitamin D
  • Zinc and Iron
 
“Your diet should be balanced, with vegetables, nuts, seeds, fish, and whole grains. A diet rich in antioxidants, by adding berries, green tea, vegetables, nuts, helps protect hair,” Dr Verma added. “But if greying happens unusually early, a simple blood test can check for deficiencies.”
 
Scientific reviews also link early greying with deficiencies of Vitamin B12, iron, and copper. "You usually don’t need supplements unless tests show a deficiency,” he explained.
 
Staying hydrated, exercising to boost circulation, quitting smoking, and managing stress are just as important for your strands as they are for your overall health, stressed Dr Verma.
 

Are there safe ways to dye grey hair?

 
Yes, but moderation is key. “Modern ammonia-free or low-peroxide dyes are safe if you don’t overdo them,” noted Dr Verma. Henna and indigo are natural options, though they can dry out hair and limit colour choices. A balanced approach is occasional use of gentle dyes, supported by consistent hair care.
 

Making silver look stylish

 
Instead of hiding them, embrace your greys as a mark of confidence and maturity. Stylists suggest:
 
  • Going for layered or textured cuts that highlight natural silver streaks.
  • Use purple or silver shampoos to prevent yellow tones.
  • Experimenting with highlights or lowlights that blend in seamlessly with greys.
 
“Grey hair can look incredibly chic when cared for properly,” said Dr Verma. “The focus should be on keeping it healthy rather than obsessing over reversing the clock.”

This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

