Affection turns risky: How a dog lick led to life-threatening sepsis

In a story that has shocked pet lovers and health experts alike, a seemingly harmless act of affection turned into a harrowing medical battle for a woman in the UK, when a dog lick on a small skin break led to a life-altering infection. Within days she was fighting for her life and eventually lost all four of her limbs in a rare and severe case of sepsis, highlighting how quickly common infections can escalate if not recognised promptly.

What happened in the UK case

Manjit Sangha, a resident of the West Midlands, was enjoying a quiet weekend with her pet when her dog licked a minor scratch on her skin. Within a short period, she began to feel unwell, and her condition worsened rapidly. Her husband later recounted the sudden turn of events, saying “you’re thinking ‘how can this happen in less than 24 hours?’ One minute she’s playing with the dog, Sunday she’s gone to work, Monday night she’s in coma.”

Doctors suspect that bacteria from the dog’s saliva entered her bloodstream through the cut, triggering an overwhelming immune response. In the ensuing medical emergency, she suffered multiple cardiac arrests and complications, leading to the amputation of both her hands and legs in a bid to save her life. After more than seven months in hospital and intensive care, she has returned home and is determined to raise awareness about sepsis. Understanding sepsis: The body’s explosive response Sepsis is a life-threatening medical condition that occurs when the body’s response to an infection injures its own tissues and organs, and without urgent treatment, it can rapidly progress to shock, organ failure and death. According to the World Health Organization, sepsis arises when the immune system’s attempt to fight infection becomes dysregulated and triggers widespread inflammation throughout the body.

The global burden is staggering. WHO data published in 2020 estimated that there were 48.9 million cases of sepsis worldwide and 11 million sepsis-related deaths, which accounted for nearly 20 per cent of all global deaths. Although bacterial infections are the most common cause, sepsis can also develop from viral, fungal or parasitic infections, and it can begin from something as minor as a small wound if bacteria enter the bloodstream and spread unchecked. Experts also warn that rising multidrug-resistant infections are compounding the crisis, because many bacteria no longer respond to commonly used antibiotics and treatment options become limited. They further point to poor sanitation, gaps in infection control and the irrational use of antibiotics as major drivers of sepsis-related deaths worldwide.

Early warning signs to watch for Prompt recognition of sepsis symptoms is vital, because early treatment can improve outcomes greatly. Common early signs include: Fever, chills or low body temperature

Rapid heartbeat and breathing

Extreme weakness or fatigue

Confusion or disorientation

Low blood pressure or reduced urine output

Warm, clammy skin or skin discolouration These warning signs can appear quickly and should prompt urgent medical attention, especially if they follow an infection or wound exposure. How can a dog lick lead to infection? Pet saliva naturally contains a variety of bacteria, most of which are harmless to healthy humans. However, certain species, such as Capnocytophaga canimorsus, Pasteurella or Staphylococcus, can cause serious infections if they enter the body through a wound, even if tiny. In rare cases, these bacteria can spread via the bloodstream and overwhelm the body’s defences, leading to sepsis.

The risk of serious infection is higher for people with weakened immune systems, underlying health conditions, chronic diseases, or compromised skin. Yet, this case demonstrates that even individuals without known risk factors can suffer devastating outcomes. Prevention: Simple steps, big impact While pet interaction is an important part of many people’s lives, taking basic precautions can help reduce the risk of infection: Avoid letting dogs lick open wounds or broken skin

Clean and cover cuts or scratches promptly

Wash hands thoroughly after contact with animal saliva

Keep pets healthy with regular vaccinations and veterinary check-ups

Seek medical advice if any signs of infection appear after animal contact These measures help minimise the chance of pathogens entering the body and triggering a severe immune response.