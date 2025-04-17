Dolo-650 is India's favourite popping pill. But how much is too much?

From WhatsApp forwards to memes to your home medicine cabinet, Dolo-650 has become most Indians’ go-to pill. It gained massive popularity and significant consumption growth during the Covid-19 pandemic . Since then, many people tend to take Dolo-650, a paracetamol-based tablet manufactured by Bengaluru-based Micro Labs, even at the slightest sign of fever.

Social media sparks a Dolo-650 safety debate

The discussion surfaced online once again when a US-based Indian-origin gastroenterologist and health educator, Dr Palaniappan Manickam, highlighted Dolo-650’s widespread use and remarked in a post on X that “Indians take Dolo 650 like it’s Cadbury Gems.” The post went viral and sparked a debate on social media.

While several users found the comment amusing, others raised concerns about the potential side effects of excessive pill consumption. Some admitted in the comments section to frequently using the medicine for various reasons, while others argued that such warnings were often issued without any significant side effects actually occurring. What is Dolo-650 and how does it work?

However, excessive or unsupervised use can pose health risks, particularly liver damage, as paracetamol overdose is a leading cause of drug-induced liver injury, says the Indian Academy of Pediatrics. Therefore, it is crucial to adhere strictly to medical guidance and dosage instructions. According to the National Health Service (NHS) , UK, and the Indian Academy of Pediatrics, Dolo-650—a widely used paracetamol formulation in India—is commonly prescribed for managing fever and body aches. Its popularity stems from its proven efficacy and relatively safe profile when taken within the recommended dosage.However, excessive or unsupervised use can pose health risks, particularly liver damage, as paracetamol overdose is a leading cause of drug-induced liver injury, says the Indian Academy of Pediatrics. Therefore, it is crucial to adhere strictly to medical guidance and dosage instructions.

The medicine saw a surge in popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly when people were advised to take paracetamol after receiving vaccination shots to manage side effects.

How much Dolo-650 is safe to take?

Dolo-650, a successor to the Dolopar tablet, contains 650 mg of paracetamol and is typically indicated for the relief of fever, headaches, body aches, toothaches, musculoskeletal pain, and other mild to moderate pain conditions. It prevents the release of prostaglandin, which causes sensations of pain, inflammation, and fever. The usual adult dosage is one tablet every four to six hours. A minimum gap of four hours should be maintained between two consecutive doses. The total dose should not exceed 4,000 mg in 24 hours, according to iCliniq, an online health platform.

It is predominantly metabolised in the liver, and 85 to 95 per cent of the drug is excreted within 24 hours through the urine, according to iCliniq.

One strip of Dolo-650 containing 15 tablets costs between ₹25–30 and is easily available over the counter at most medical stores.

It is important to avoid taking multiple medications containing paracetamol simultaneously, as this can lead to unintentional overdose. Individuals with pre-existing liver conditions, chronic alcohol consumption, or those taking hepatotoxic drugs should exercise additional caution and consult a medical professional before use.

Dolo-650 should be taken with water, preferably after meals, to minimise gastric irritation. Prolonged or unsupervised use is not recommended. It is considered safe when taken under a doctor’s prescription.