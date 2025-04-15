Why Mounjaro's India entry has doctors and patients picking up the phone

US-based pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly’s introduction of its weight-loss injection, Mounjaro (chemically known as Tirzepatide), in India last month has led to a significant increase in patient inquiries, highlighting the country’s growing demand for obesity treatments, according to a Reuters survey. Clinics and hospitals have reported a substantial uptick in consultations, with some receiving hundreds of calls within days of the drug’s availability.

The launch has placed Eli Lilly ahead of its competitors in the Indian market, particularly Novo Nordisk, which is gearing up to roll out its obesity drug, Wegovy. Meanwhile, Indian pharmaceutical firms are exploring the development of generic alternatives to cater to the expected surge in demand for weight-loss treatment.

According to the Reuters survey, Mounjaro’s launch has brought relief to Indian patients who had been relying on friends, family, or suppliers abroad to obtain these drugs.

Vikram, a 57-year-old medical professional based in Bengaluru, told Reuters he has lost over 23 per cent of his body weight after sourcing the drug from Dubai over the past eight months. “It will be a lot more convenient to get it now,” he said.

The local availability of the drug also eases access for Indian patients who previously depended on the black market for weight-loss medications, the survey revealed.

Muffazal Lakdawala, director of surgery at Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital, told Reuters he expects patients to shift to the authorised drug from Eli Lilly to pay less than half the black-market price.

He added that Eli Lilly may enjoy an early-mover advantage over Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy, which contains the same active ingredient as its diabetes drug Ozempic, often used off-label for weight management.

“A lot of our patients who used to take Ozempic have now switched to Mounjaro due to its availability in India,” Lakdawala told Reuters.

Manipal Hospitals in Bengaluru, according to Reuters, has reported a more than 20 per cent rise in patient enquiries related to weight-loss drugs.

Keerthi Reddy, 32, who had undergone bariatric surgery a few years ago, took her first Mounjaro injection this week at Vennapusa’s clinic.

“My friends and family living abroad have already tried it and saw good results,” Reddy told Reuters. “I have been waiting for it to be available in India.”

Doctors urge caution and awareness as demand for Mounjaro surges: Reuters survey

While Mounjaro’s availability is a positive development, healthcare professionals emphasise the importance of medical supervision when using such medications. They advocate for increased awareness and education to ensure safe and effective use, considering potential side effects and the necessity for lifestyle modifications alongside pharmacological treatment.

“There needs to be wider awareness on usage,” said Amar Vennapusa, a bariatric surgeon based in Hyderabad, who received over 100 calls within two days of announcing the availability of Mounjaro.

“Since the launch of Mounjaro, we have seen a remarkable increase in customer interest. In the last one week itself, I have had more than 200 enquiries,” said Suryansh Kumar, founder of Delhi-based weight management services provider Elevate Now, in a post on LinkedIn.

He added, “Solving the underlying conditions that lead to excess weight and using medicine assistance to gradually lose weight is a great way to achieve your goal. Build slow and small and with every losing kilo build micro habits that will enable you to sustain your new happy glow as you spend less for smaller-sized clothes.”

However, he warned, “Body is the most sophisticated machine of all. Try fooling it… it will work for some time, not for long.”

What is Mounjaro and why is it being seen as a weight-loss breakthrough in India?

Mounjaro, part of a new generation of weight-loss and diabetes medications, targets metabolic hormones. Originally approved for type 2 diabetes management, the drug has shown notable results in reducing body weight, leading to its increasing off-label use as an anti-obesity treatment. It works by mimicking the effects of two hormones—glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1)—to regulate appetite, insulin levels, and food intake.

Priced at ₹3,500 for a 2.5 mg vial and ₹4,375 for a 5 mg vial, Mounjaro—a once-weekly injection approved by India’s drug regulator, Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO)—offers a more affordable option. It is likely to cost between ₹14,000 and ₹17,500 for a month’s therapy, depending on the dosage recommended by the doctor. The average monthly price of Mounjaro in the US, on the other hand, is around $1,000–1,200 (or ₹86,000–₹1 lakh).

Prevalence of overweight and obesity among Indian adults

According to the fifth National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) conducted between 2019 and 2021, the prevalence of overweight and obesity among Indian adults has shown a significant increase compared to previous surveys. Specifically, 24.0 per cent of women and 22.9 per cent of men aged 15–49 years were classified as overweight or obese, indicating a notable rise from earlier data.