What were you doing when you were 14? Chances are, you were tackling homework or figuring out your favourite activity. Fourteen-year-old Indian-origin student Siddharth Nandyala, who lives in Dallas, was building a life-saving innovation.

Siddharth has developed an artificial intelligence (AI) -powered app called Circadian AI, which can detect heart conditions in just seven seconds. The app analyses heart sound recordings captured via a smartphone, aiming to provide a swift and accessible diagnostic tool.

Certified by Oracle and ARM, Siddharth is recognised as the world’s youngest AI-certified professional.

Lauding the young techie, who is originally from Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said on X, “This 14-year-old has made detecting heart-related problems easier! I am absolutely delighted to meet Siddharth Nandyala, a young AI enthusiast from Dallas and the world’s youngest AI-certified professional, holding certifications from both Oracle and ARM. Siddharth’s app, Circadian AI, is a medical breakthrough that can detect heart-related issues within seconds.”

“I am very impressed by Siddharth’s extraordinary talent and dedication to using technology for the benefit of humankind. At such a young age, he is an inspiration to us all. I wholeheartedly encourage him to pursue his passion for healthcare technology and assure him of our full support in all his endeavours,” he added.

Siddharth’s innovation has undergone testing on over 15,000 patients in the United States and approximately 700 patients in India, including at Guntur Government General Hospital. The application has demonstrated an accuracy rate exceeding 96 per cent in identifying various heart conditions.

How the app works

Siddharth’s app is simple to use: One needs to place it near the heart, record for seven seconds, and it generates a diagnostic report. It can detect irregular rhythms and other cardiac abnormalities.

Circadian AI’s website states that its heart sound analysis platform uses advanced AI and machine learning to assess the heart’s acoustic signature and detect potential issues.

The company says it has developed noise-cancellation techniques to eliminate ambient sounds, allowing accurate readings even in noisy environments. The results are displayed through an intuitive interface with explanations about what is normal and what may need medical attention. The platform also prioritises user privacy and ensures that sensitive health data remains secure.

The AI prodigy was named Innovator of the Year 2023 by the Frisco Chamber of Commerce.