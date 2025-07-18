Trump diagnosed with CVI: What it means and signs to never ignore

US President Donald Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), a common vein condition often seen in older adults, the White House confirmed in a media briefing. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the 79-year-old US President underwent a comprehensive medical examination after noticing mild ankle swelling.

The diagnosis by the White House medical unit revealed no signs of serious issues such as deep vein thrombosis (DVT), arterial disease, heart failure, or kidney problems. Leavitt said Trump was not in any discomfort and remains in “excellent health.”

Earlier in July, photographers captured images of Trump’s visibly swollen legs during the FIFA Club World Cup final in New Jersey. Bruising on his hands was also noted during a meeting with the Bahrain Prime Minister at the White House, raising concerns.

What is chronic venous insufficiency? Chronic venous insufficiency occurs when the valves in the veins of the legs stop working properly, making it harder for blood to return to the heart. This causes blood to pool in the legs, leading to swelling, discomfort, and visible varicose veins. "If left untreated, CVI can progress and lead to painful, non-healing ulcers, recurrent skin infections, and in some cases, Superficial Venous Thrombosis or even Deep Vein Thrombosis," said Dr Aniruddha Bhuiyan, vascular and endovascular surgeon at S.L. Raheja Hospital. CVI is more common than you think While CVI is often brushed off as a cosmetic issue, like bulging veins or slight leg swelling, it is a progressive medical condition.

According to the US medical centre Cleveland Clinic, varicose veins affect about one in three adults. Each year, about one in 50 adults with varicose veins go on to develop chronic venous insufficiency. Chronic venous insufficiency usually affects people over age 50. The risk goes up the older you get. Overall, chronic venous insufficiency affects about one in 20 adults. Who is more at risk of CVI? Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore points out that you are more likely to have this condition if you: Are overweight

Are pregnant

Have a family history of the problem

Had damage to your leg due to injury, surgery, or previous blood clots Women and older adults are especially at risk. Jobs that require prolonged standing or sitting, such as teaching, retail, IT, or long-haul driving, also contribute significantly.

“CVI develops and worsens over time due to the body’s inability to properly pump blood to and from the heart. Spending too much time standing or sitting in one place results in blood accumulating in the legs. Added weight from obesity places extra strain on the veins, while sedentary lifestyles weaken the calf muscles responsible for propelling blood,” said Dr Pramod Reddy, cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon with CARE Hospitals, Hyderabad. Symptoms of chronic venous insufficiency Symptoms of chronic venous insufficiency may include: Swelling in your legs or ankles

Tight feeling in your calves or itchy, painful legs

Pain when walking that stops when you rest

Brown-coloured skin, often near the ankles

Varicose veins

Leg ulcers that are sometimes hard to treat

Having an uncomfortable feeling in your legs and an urge to move your legs (restless legs syndrome)

Painful leg cramps or muscle spasms Dr Reddy explained, “What is often dismissed as fatigue or swelling can be CVI’s first symptom. Typically, mild to moderate swelling around the ankles, itching, a burning sensation, and small visible veins. Darker skin around the ankles is also common.”

New treatment options in India Gone are the days when varicose vein surgery meant lengthy hospital stays. Non-surgical and minimally invasive options are available across many centres in India. These include: Compression therapy (wearing special stockings) Cost: ₹2,000 – ₹8,000 per pair Endovenous laser treatment (EVLT) Cost: ₹45,000 – ₹1,20,000 per leg Radiofrequency ablation Cost: ₹50,000 – ₹1,30,000 per leg Foam sclerotherapy Cost: ₹15,000 – ₹40,000 per session Multiple sessions may be required depending on vein size and number.

"A good Venous Doppler study is usually sufficient to identify venous leakage. In the presence of a Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) or suspected deep venous obstruction, a venous angiogram serves as the confirmatory investigation. The key to managing CVI lies in determining whether the condition is due to obstruction of the main veins or incompetence (leakage) of the superficial or perforator veins," said Dr Bhuiyan. Adding to the point, Dr Reddy said, “To improve the efficiency of veins, compressive medications are also available. For patients requiring additional treatment, non-surgical methods like foam injections, laser therapy, or radiofrequency therapy, which are performed in outpatient clinics and allow same-day discharge, are gaining popularity.”