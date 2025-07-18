Home / Health / Trump diagnosed with CVI: What it means and signs to never ignore

Chronic venous insufficiency affects blood flow in the legs and may lead to clots, ulcers, and skin changes - experts urge timely screening after Trump's recent diagnosis

Donald Trump, Trump
Trump’s CVI diagnosis highlights a common vein disorder that can lead to leg ulcers, blood clots, and other complications. (Photo: Reuters)
Sarjna Rai New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 6:32 PM IST
US President Donald Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), a common vein condition often seen in older adults, the White House confirmed in a media briefing. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the 79-year-old US President underwent a comprehensive medical examination after noticing mild ankle swelling.
 
The diagnosis by the White House medical unit revealed no signs of serious issues such as deep vein thrombosis (DVT), arterial disease, heart failure, or kidney problems. Leavitt said Trump was not in any discomfort and remains in “excellent health.”
 
Earlier in July, photographers captured images of Trump’s visibly swollen legs during the FIFA Club World Cup final in New Jersey. Bruising on his hands was also noted during a meeting with the Bahrain Prime Minister at the White House, raising concerns.
 

What is chronic venous insufficiency?

 
Chronic venous insufficiency occurs when the valves in the veins of the legs stop working properly, making it harder for blood to return to the heart. This causes blood to pool in the legs, leading to swelling, discomfort, and visible varicose veins. 
 
"If left untreated, CVI can progress and lead to painful, non-healing ulcers, recurrent skin infections, and in some cases, Superficial Venous Thrombosis or even Deep Vein Thrombosis," said Dr Aniruddha Bhuiyan, vascular and endovascular surgeon at S.L. Raheja Hospital.
 

CVI is more common than you think

 
While CVI is often brushed off as a cosmetic issue, like bulging veins or slight leg swelling, it is a progressive medical condition. 
 
According to the US medical centre Cleveland Clinic, varicose veins affect about one in three adults. Each year, about one in 50 adults with varicose veins go on to develop chronic venous insufficiency.
 
Chronic venous insufficiency usually affects people over age 50. The risk goes up the older you get. Overall, chronic venous insufficiency affects about one in 20 adults.
   

Who is more at risk of CVI?

 
Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore points out that you are more likely to have this condition if you:
 
  • Are overweight
  • Are pregnant
  • Have a family history of the problem
  • Had damage to your leg due to injury, surgery, or previous blood clots
Women and older adults are especially at risk. Jobs that require prolonged standing or sitting, such as teaching, retail, IT, or long-haul driving, also contribute significantly.
 
“CVI develops and worsens over time due to the body’s inability to properly pump blood to and from the heart. Spending too much time standing or sitting in one place results in blood accumulating in the legs. Added weight from obesity places extra strain on the veins, while sedentary lifestyles weaken the calf muscles responsible for propelling blood,” said Dr Pramod Reddy, cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon with CARE Hospitals, Hyderabad.
   

Symptoms of chronic venous insufficiency

 
Symptoms of chronic venous insufficiency may include:
 
  • Swelling in your legs or ankles
  • Tight feeling in your calves or itchy, painful legs
  • Pain when walking that stops when you rest
  • Brown-coloured skin, often near the ankles
  • Varicose veins
  • Leg ulcers that are sometimes hard to treat
  • Having an uncomfortable feeling in your legs and an urge to move your legs (restless legs syndrome)
  • Painful leg cramps or muscle spasms
 
Dr Reddy explained, “What is often dismissed as fatigue or swelling can be CVI’s first symptom. Typically, mild to moderate swelling around the ankles, itching, a burning sensation, and small visible veins. Darker skin around the ankles is also common.”  
 

New treatment options in India

 
Gone are the days when varicose vein surgery meant lengthy hospital stays. Non-surgical and minimally invasive options are available across many centres in India. These include:
 
  • Compression therapy (wearing special stockings)
            Cost: ₹2,000 – ₹8,000 per pair
 
  • Endovenous laser treatment (EVLT)
            Cost: ₹45,000 – ₹1,20,000 per leg
 
  • Radiofrequency ablation
           Cost: ₹50,000 – ₹1,30,000 per leg
 
  • Foam sclerotherapy 
           Cost: ₹15,000 – ₹40,000 per session
           Multiple sessions may be required depending on vein size and number.
 
"A good Venous Doppler study is usually sufficient to identify venous leakage. In the presence of a Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) or suspected deep venous obstruction, a venous angiogram serves as the confirmatory investigation. The key to managing CVI lies in determining whether the condition is due to obstruction of the main veins or incompetence (leakage) of the superficial or perforator veins," said Dr Bhuiyan.
 
Adding to the point, Dr Reddy said, “To improve the efficiency of veins, compressive medications are also available. For patients requiring additional treatment, non-surgical methods like foam injections, laser therapy, or radiofrequency therapy, which are performed in outpatient clinics and allow same-day discharge, are gaining popularity.”
 
Doctors also recommend taking regular short walks and maintaining an active lifestyle, along with a healthy weight to help mitigate the risk of CVI.
 
Donald Trump’s diagnosis has pulled back the curtain on a condition that is more widespread than many assume. If you experience persistent swelling, leg heaviness, or visible veins, don’t ignore it. Consult your doctor.     
This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 6:30 PM IST

