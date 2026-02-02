EAT-Lancet diet could lower your risk of kidney disease, large study finds

According to the National Kidney Foundation and The Lancet, chronic kidney disease (CKD) affects nearly one in ten adults globally and is projected to become the fifth leading cause of death by 2040. A new study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ) suggests that following the EAT–Lancet planetary health diet, which is rich in plant-based foods and low in red meat and processed items, may lower the risk of developing kidney disease.

Tracking nearly 180,000 adults over more than 12 years, the study titled The EAT–Lancet planetary health diet and risk of incident chronic kidney disease found that people who followed this diet more closely had a modest but consistent reduction in chronic kidney disease risk, with genetics and living environment also influencing the benefit.

What is chronic kidney disease? Chronic kidney disease is a long-term decline in kidney function that can progress silently for years. By the time symptoms appear, significant damage may already be done. CKD increases the risk of heart disease, early death, and eventually kidney failure requiring dialysis or transplant. What is the EAT–Lancet planetary health diet? ALSO READ: Urological health across ages: What to watch for in your 30s, 40s, and beyond The EAT–Lancet diet is a “planetary health” eating pattern designed to be good for both people and the planet. It emphasises vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, nuts, and unsaturated fats, while keeping red meat, added sugars, saturated fats, and ultra-processed foods low. Unlike many popular diets, it also considers environmental sustainability.

What did the study find? Researchers analysed data from 179,508 participants in the UK Biobank who did not have kidney disease at the start. Dietary habits were assessed using repeated 24-hour food recalls, and participants were followed for a median of 12.1 years. During this period, about 4,800 people developed chronic kidney disease. The researchers used different scoring methods to measure how closely people followed the EAT–Lancet diet, showing that participants with higher adherence to the diet had a 6–9 per cent lower risk of developing CKD. The more closely people followed the diet, the lower their risk. Importantly, other healthy eating patterns such as DASH, Mediterranean, and plant-based diets showed similar kidney benefits, suggesting that plant-forward, minimally processed diets share protective features.

Why might the EAT–Lancet diet protect the kidneys? The study examined biological mechanisms using metabolomics and proteomics, tracking small molecules and proteins linked to diet. Researchers identified specific metabolic and protein markers associated with the EAT–Lancet diet that were also linked to lower CKD risk. These markers explained up to 18–27 per cent of the diet’s protective effect. Key pathways involved inflammation control, healthier fat profiles, fluid balance, and reduced markers of kidney injury, mechanisms that align well with existing medical understanding of how kidney damage develops. How do genes and environment influence the benefits of the EAT–Lancet diet? According to the study, people with a particular genetic variant (rs2010352 GG) experienced stronger kidney protection from the diet. It also found that those living in areas with less green space appeared to benefit more from dietary adherence, suggesting that healthy eating may partly offset environmental disadvantages.