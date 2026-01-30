Chinese Covid-19 drug shows promise against Nipah virus in early study

As India closely monitors Nipah virus cases in West Bengal, researchers from China say an existing antiviral drug, originally developed to treat Covid-19, could potentially help manage Nipah infections if cases rise further.

While the research is still at an early stage, the findings have sparked cautious optimism among global health experts searching for effective treatments against a virus for which no approved cure exists.

Why the Nipah virus keeps health systems on high alert

The Nipah virus is a zoonotic pathogen, meaning it jumps from animals to humans, most often transmitted via fruit bats, contaminated food or close contact with infected individuals. It causes severe respiratory and neurological disease, with symptoms ranging from fever and headache to seizures and coma. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates its fatality rate can range from roughly 40 per cent to 75 per cent, depending on the outbreak and health system response.

India recently confirmed five cases in West Bengal, prompting heightened surveillance across neighbouring regions. In the absence of an approved vaccine or targeted treatment, even a handful of Nipah cases demands close monitoring due to the virus’s high fatality rate and unpredictable spread. VV116: Repurposing a Covid-19 drug At the centre of the new research is VV116, an oral antiviral drug first developed and approved in China and Uzbekistan for treating Covid-19. Researchers from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, in collaboration with the Shanghai Institute of Materia Medica and the drug’s developer, Vigonvita Life Sciences, studied its effects on the Nipah virus in laboratory and animal models.

The research team’s findings were published in the peer-reviewed journal Emerging Microbes & Infections under the title, “The oral nucleoside drug VV116 is a promising candidate for treating Nipah virus infection.” Key findings from the study include: Animal trials showed promise: In tests using golden hamsters infected with lethal doses of the Nipah virus, those given VV116 orally had a 66.7 per cent survival rate, a substantial improvement compared with untreated animals

Virus levels dropped significantly: Treating infected animals with VV116 reduced viral loads in critical organs, including the lungs, spleen and brain

Active against multiple strains: Researchers reported that VV116 and its metabolites were effective in inhibiting both major Nipah virus strains (NiV-M and NiV-B) studied in the laboratory ALSO READ | What happens inside the body after exposure to the deadly Nipah virus What this could mean for India’s Nipah response With only supportive care currently available, the possibility of a broadly effective antiviral represents a significant scientific milestone. According to the researchers, the oral formulation of VV116 could be considered for:

Preventive use among high-risk groups such as healthcare workers and laboratory staff

Therapeutic use to improve survival rates in early Nipah infection However, experts caution that these results are preliminary. The drug must still undergo rigorous clinical trials in humans, secure regulatory approval, and be assessed for safety and effectiveness before it can be used routinely against Nipah virus infections. A step forward, not a cure Experts emphasise that the research does not yet provide a ready-to-use treatment for humans. Instead, it represents a promising proof of concept, marking progress towards a future antiviral therapy capable of reducing the devastating impact of Nipah virus outbreaks.