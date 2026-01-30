WHO assesses Nipah cases in India, flags low risk of global spread

Amid renewed concerns over the Nipah virus following two recent cases in India, global health authorities have offered reassurance. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has assessed the situation and said the risk of the virus spreading beyond India remains low, with no need for travel or trade restrictions at this stage.

The assessment comes as India reported two confirmed Nipah cases since December, both involving healthcare workers in West Bengal. Swift containment measures and close monitoring of contacts appear to have prevented further spread.

Latest cases and response in India

The two cases were detected in Barasat, near Kolkata, prompting immediate public health action. Authorities isolated the patients, traced 196 contacts, and conducted active surveillance in the area. All identified contacts tested negative and showed no symptoms during the monitoring period.

Health officials say the rapid response helped contain the situation early, limiting the risk of wider transmission. Surveillance has since been stepped up in nearby districts as a precaution. WHO’s risk assessment According to Reuters, the WHO has concluded that the likelihood of the Nipah virus spreading either within India or internationally is currently low. The agency noted there is no evidence of sustained human-to-human transmission linked to the recent cases. Key points from the WHO assessment include: No indication of increased transmissibility

Strong local outbreak control measures in place

No justification for international travel or trade curbs The WHO also emphasised that India has experience managing previous Nipah outbreaks and has strengthened its surveillance and response systems over the years.

Why international spread is unlikely Nipah virus infections typically occur in limited clusters and require close contact for transmission. The virus is primarily linked to spillover events from fruit bats and does not spread easily through casual contact, unlike highly contagious respiratory viruses. "There is no evidence yet of increased human-to-human transmission," said WHO. In this case, early detection and isolation of patients significantly reduced exposure risks, reinforcing the WHO’s low-risk assessment. Regional precautions continue While no global restrictions have been advised, some locations in Asia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam have enhanced airport health screening for travellers arriving from India. These measures are precautionary and aimed at early detection rather than reflecting heightened risk, health experts say.

The WHO cautioned that additional exposure cannot be ruled out completely, as the virus is endemic in bat populations in India and neighbouring Bangladesh. Nipah in India: A known but sporadic threat India has reported occasional Nipah virus infections over the years, with most cases concentrated in Kerala, considered one of the world’s highest-risk regions for the disease. Since the virus first appeared there in 2018, outbreaks have been linked to several deaths. The current situation marks India’s seventh recorded Nipah outbreak and the third in West Bengal. Earlier outbreaks in the state, reported in 2001 and 2007, occurred in districts close to the Bangladesh border. Bangladesh, where the virus circulates regularly, has reported Nipah outbreaks almost every year, according to the WHO.