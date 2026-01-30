What are the hidden dangers of supplement overuse without medical guidance?

In the age of wellness influencers and over-the-counter fixes, supplements have become a daily habit for millions. From multivitamins to herbal capsules, many people now self-prescribe nutrients in the belief that they are harmless add-ons to a healthy lifestyle. Doctors, however, are raising concerns that unsupervised and excessive supplement use is quietly triggering avoidable health problems, and in some cases, masking serious disease.

According to Dr Shrey Srivasatava, Senior Consultant – Internal Medicine at Sharda Hospital, Greater Noida, supplement overuse is no longer rare but increasingly routine, particularly in urban and health-conscious communities.

Supplements most commonly taken without advice

“Multivitamins, vitamin D, vitamin B12, iron, calcium, magnesium, and herbal supplements are often taken without testing or medical guidance,” Dr Srivasatava says. He points to aggressive marketing, social media trends and the widespread misconception that higher doses automatically lead to better health.

“What was once occasional vitamin use has become chronic, high-dose, cocktail-style supplementation—often driven by online advice and the belief that ‘natural’ means safe,” says Dr Sunny Jain, Senior Consultant and Head of Medical Oncology, Accord Super Speciality Hospital, Faridabad NCR. In reality, the body needs nutrients in precise amounts. Anything beyond that can do more harm than good, he explains. The hidden health risks people often miss While supplements are perceived as safe, excessive or prolonged use can have serious consequences. Dr Srivasatava warns that many of these effects are overlooked until damage is already done. Some key risks include:

Liver and kidney damage from chronic overload

Nerve damage, particularly with excess vitamin B6

Calcium deposits that affect blood vessels and organs

Cardiovascular problems linked to high-dose antioxidants

Hormonal imbalances caused by nutrient disruption “International data suggest that 40–70 per cent of cancer patients use dietary supplements, and nearly half do so without informing their oncologist,” informs Dr Jain. Prolonged supplement use can also mask underlying illnesses by easing symptoms temporarily, delaying proper diagnosis and treatment. “What protects normal cells may also protect cancer cells,” he adds. In some cases, an excess of one nutrient interferes with the absorption of others, creating new deficiencies rather than correcting existing ones.

Deficiency vs unnecessary supplementation Fatigue, hair loss or body aches often prompt people to reach for supplements, but these symptoms are not reliable indicators of nutrient deficiency. “An actual deficiency must be diagnosed through symptoms, dietary evaluation, and testing,” Dr Srivasatava explains. He emphasises that diet optimisation, short-term supplementation and treating the root cause are often more effective than long-term, unsupervised pill use. Regular supplements without diagnosis can be both unnecessary and risky. Who is most at risk? Certain groups are more vulnerable to harm from unsupervised supplement use, including: Pregnant women

Children and older adults

People with kidney or liver disease

Patients on multiple medications

Those with chronic health conditions In these individuals, even moderate excess can lead to toxicity, dangerous interactions or dosing errors.