Egg freezing sees surge in demand across Indian cities as infertility rises

A growing number of Indian women are turning to egg freezing as a way to take control of their reproductive futures, as delayed motherhood, increasing infertility, and growing awareness around fertility preservation drive demand across the country. IVF chains and fertility specialists report a marked uptick in inquiries — with some seeing as many as 500 to 800 inquiries per month — for what was once considered a niche service. The Indian egg freezing and embryo banking market was valued at $206 million in 2023 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4 per cent to reach $632.5 million by 2030.

Medical reasons and lifestyle choices drive demand “While many women are postponing family planning to focus on education, careers and personal goals, awareness of medical egg freezing is increasing among women with conditions such as PCOS, endometriosis or those undergoing fertility-impacting treatments like chemotherapy,” said Abhishek Aggrawal, chief executive officer, Birla Fertility and IVF. He added that their centres receive 500–800 egg freezing enquiries per month. ALSO READ: On World IVF Day 2025, science and support reshape fertility journeys "At our clinics, we find that egg freezing is most commonly chosen by professionals who are early to mid in their careers, who are aware of fertility preservation and want to plan their timelines proactively. This includes a significant number of women from corporate and entrepreneurial backgrounds, and we are also seeing growing interest from doctors and healthcare professionals. These women see fertility preservation as an important part of both their personal and professional planning," Aggrawal explained.

Elective egg freezing on the rise Experts believe that egg freezing will become a core part of fertility services in the coming decade, both from a medical and commercial standpoint. Beena Muktesh, clinical director–IVF at Motherhood Fertility & IVF, Gurgaon, stated, “We are seeing a steady rise in egg freezing inquiries. While about 15 per cent of our consultations in 2023–24 focused on egg freezing, this year there has been a 20–25 per cent increase in consultations specifically for elective egg freezing.” Currently, egg freezing represents a small fraction of the fertility services market in India, but industry leaders expect this to change. “While precise revenue contributions are difficult to quantify, trends in India appear to reflect patterns seen in the US and Europe, where both revenues and patient numbers for egg freezing have been rising steadily in recent years,” Aggrawal added. “In India, too, the segment is gaining traction, especially in urban areas and among working professionals.”

Awareness grows in metros and Tier-2 cities Google Trends data shows searches for “egg freezing” in India have risen by over 150 per cent in the past year, with the highest traction in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Clinics across the country are seeing this translate into action. At Yellow Fertility, which currently has three centres, monthly egg freezing inquiries average around 50–60, with a growing share from women in their late 20s and early 30s. “It’s about giving women choices,” said Ambika Bhaik, the company’s chief executive officer. “Whether it’s career, health, or simply not being ready, every frozen egg represents the ability to plan life on one’s own terms.”

ALSO READ: IVF after 40: Can you still get pregnant? What fertility experts say The surge is being felt most sharply in metro cities such as Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune. However, Tier-2 cities including Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Kochi, Indore and Lucknow are also witnessing steady growth as awareness and accessibility increase. Cost and customisation options expand Egg freezing typically ranges between Rs 80,000 and Rs 250,000 per cycle, depending on the clinic, city and specifics of treatment. “This includes consultation, diagnostic tests, hormone injections, egg retrieval, freezing and storage. Hormonal medication alone can take up a big share of the cost,” stated Gauri Agarwal, founder of Seeds of Innocence. Most clinics bundle in the first year of storage, with annual charges thereafter between Rs 10,000 and Rs 30,000.

To expand reach, providers are offering flexible payment plans and modular packages. “At Yellow Fertility, we’ve introduced instalment-based and customisable programmes to make egg freezing financially accessible for middle-income women as well,” Bhaik said. Fertility preservation as reproductive insurance Experts revealed that the rise in egg freezing is closely tied to increasing infertility rates, particularly as more women delay marriage or childbirth due to career or personal reasons. Egg freezing is now increasingly seen as a form of reproductive insurance. Mahesh Koregol, national strategy director (fertility specialist) at Nova IVF Fertility, Koramangala, Bengaluru, stated, “As fertility naturally declines with age, egg freezing allows women to preserve their eggs when they are healthier and more viable.” The egg freezing process is also the start of the IVF cycle, where eggs are retrieved, frozen and later fertilised when the individual is ready to conceive. “It serves as both a preventive and preparatory measure to manage future fertility risks,” Koregol added.

Experts believe the ideal window for egg freezing is before 35 years of age, when egg quality and quantity are still favourable. "While it can still be done after that, success rates drop with age due to natural ovarian ageing," Shweta Mittal Gupta, senior fertility specialist at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and secretary general of the Indian Fertility Society, added. Corporate backing, social change fuel adoption Experts also attribute the rise in egg freezing to broader changes in social norms, better fertility education and corporate support. Nova IVF says more than 80 companies have collaborated with it in the past two years to hold fertility education sessions. Shobhit Agarwal, chief executive officer, Nova IVF Fertility, stated, “There is greater awareness of procedures like egg freezing, thanks to conversations on social media and celebrities opening up about it.”