7,000 steps a day - that's all it takes to outwalk heart disease, says study

A global study finds that walking 7,000 steps daily can significantly reduce the risk of death by heart disease, diabetes, dementia and more, offering a practical alternative to the 10,000-step target

walking
According to the Lancet study, even modest step counts, such as 4,000 steps a day, offered notable benefits. (Photo: AdobeStock)
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 11:30 AM IST
Are you constantly checking your smartwatch, anxiously chasing the elusive 10,000-step goal? A new study published in The Lancet Public Health offers a reassuring update: just 7,000 steps a day may be good enough to improve your health, and it’s a much more achievable target for most.
 
Unlike earlier studies that focused mainly on heart health or overall mortality, this research is the first to link daily step counts to a wide range of health outcomes, including diabetes, dementia, depression, cancer, and even falls.

7,000 steps a day show major health gains 

Analysing data from over 160,000 adults worldwide, the study found that walking approximately 7,000 steps daily can reduce the risk of several serious health outcomes. These include: 
  • All-cause mortality by 47 per cent
  • Cardiovascular disease by 25 per cent
  • Cancer by 6 per cent
  • Type 2 diabetes by 14 per cent
  • Dementia by 38 per cent
  • Depression by 22 per cent
  • Falls by 28 per cent
 
According to the Lancet study, even modest step counts, such as 4,000 steps a day, offered notable benefits compared to very low activity levels (around 2,000 steps daily). 
 

Why this study is important for India 

With India facing a surge in lifestyle diseases like diabetes and heart disease, even among younger populations, the study’s findings are timely. For millions navigating desk jobs, traffic commutes, and hectic schedules, 7,000 steps offer a practical, science-backed alternative to demanding workout routines or costly gym memberships.
 

10,000-step myth gets a reality check 

The study does not dismiss the 10,000-step target entirely. While that number, long touted without strong evidence, was associated with slightly better outcomes in some areas, the gains beyond 7,000 steps were small. For many, especially those with limited time or mobility, 7,000 is a more practical and equally beneficial goal.   

Step counts: a simple, scalable health tool 

With smartphones, smart watches, and fitness bands now capable of tracking daily steps, step counts offer one of the easiest ways to monitor physical activity. The Lancet study recommends integrating daily step goals into public health efforts, including fitness campaigns, insurance incentives, and wellness initiatives at schools and workplaces. 
 
While evidence on some conditions like dementia and cancer continues to evolve, the overall takeaway is clear: walk more. Aiming for 7,000 steps a day is not just doable, it could be life-changing.

Topics :DiabetesHealth with BSwalkingbrisk walkingHeart diseasesDementiacancerBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

