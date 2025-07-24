On World IVF Day 2025, science and support reshape fertility journeys

With fertility rates on the decline and infertility affecting millions globally, awareness around alternative reproductive solutions has never been more crucial. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), one in six people worldwide are affected by infertility. Lifetime prevalence was 17.8 per cent in high-income countries and 16.5 per cent in low- and middle-income countries.

These numbers not only reflect changing societal trends and health patterns, but also underline the growing demand for reproductive support systems such as in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) and other fertility treatment options.

Why is World IVF Day celebrated on 25 July?

World IVF Day is observed every year on 25 July, marking the birth of Louise Brown in 1978 — the world’s first ‘test-tube baby’. Her birth was a monumental milestone in medical science, achieved through the combined efforts of Dr Robert Geoffrey Edwards, Dr Patrick Christopher Steptoe and nurse Jean Marian Purdy.

Dr Edwards was awarded the 2010 Nobel Prize for his work in developing IVF Why World IVF Day is also Embryologist Day World IVF Day is also celebrated as World Embryologist Day to recognise and honour the contributions that embryologists have made to the field of medicine and reproductive health. Embryologists are highly trained scientists who handle eggs, sperm, and embryos in the lab, ensuring they are carefully monitored and developed before implantation. Without embryologists, the complex and delicate procedures involved in IVF would not be possible. What is IVF and who is it for? In-vitro fertilisation (IVF) is a medical process in which an egg is fertilised by sperm outside the body, and then implanted into the uterus. It is often used when other fertility treatments have failed, or in cases of unexplained infertility, advanced maternal age, genetic concerns, or certain health conditions in either partner.