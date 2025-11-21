Why your itch gets worse when you scratch it, and what actually helps

Why does scratching feel like such a relief, and then, just few seconds later, you are stuck with red, angry skin that's even more itching? We have all gone from a tiny itch to a full-on scratching spree that ends in regret. Here is how you can soothe your itch without letting it turn into a biological drama.

Dr Jisha Pillai, Dermatologist, Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai, says, "Itching is one of those oddly human experiences that is both universal and misunderstood. And here's what's more interesting, science says that scratching can actually teach your nerves to itch more."

What is your skin trying to tell you when something itches?

When something triggers an itch like dryness, an allergy, or a mosquito bite, chemicals such as histamine, cytokines, and proteases activate specialised nerve endings called pruriceptors. These signals travel to the spinal cord and then up to the brain’s sensory and emotional centres.

Dr Pillai explains that scratching works at first because it temporarily activates pain and touch fibres, which override the itch signal on its way to the brain. "But, it is a short-lived victory. The skin is not thrilled about the attack." Vigorous scratching damages the barrier and triggers more inflammatory mediators like interleukins and prostaglandins. The nerves become hyper-responsive, and the itch often comes back stronger, more widespread, and much harder to ignore. Why does scratching become a cycle that's so hard to break? Dr Pillai describes the itch–scratch cycle as a loop powered by both skin and brain.

You feel an itch, so you scratch, then the skin releases more inflammatory chemicals, this is followed by the nerves becoming more sensitive, now the itch intensifies, and you want to scratch again. Specific nerve pathways, including GRPR (gastrin-releasing peptide receptor) neurons, and emotional reward systems involving opioids and serotonin, make scratching feel oddly satisfying. Who is more prone to skin damage from scratching? According to Dr Pillai, people with a weakened skin barrier are at much higher risk. This includes those with: Atopic dermatitis, often linked to filaggrin gene mutations

Psoriasis, lichen simplex, or prurigo nodularis

Extremely dry or flaky skin

Neuropathies or systemic conditions such as diabetes, chronic liver or kidney disease, or certain blood cancers For these individuals, even mild scratching can cause micro-tears, infections, discolouration, and thickened, leathery patches of skin.