Why your itch gets worse when you scratch it, and what actually helps

Dermatologists explain why scratching offers instant relief but triggers a deeper itch-scratch cycle that damages your skin, and the safer science-backed ways to calm an itch without making it worse

itching
Scratching may feel soothing, but it can intensify inflammation and make itching worse. (Photo: AdobeStock)
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 9:44 AM IST
Why does scratching feel like such a relief, and then, just few seconds later, you are stuck with red, angry skin that's even more itching? We have all gone from a tiny itch to a full-on scratching spree that ends in regret. Here is how you can soothe your itch without letting it turn into a biological drama.
 
Dr Jisha Pillai, Dermatologist, Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai, says, "Itching is one of those oddly human experiences that is both universal and misunderstood. And here's what's more interesting, science says that scratching can actually teach your nerves to itch more."

What is your skin trying to tell you when something itches?

When something triggers an itch like dryness, an allergy, or a mosquito bite, chemicals such as histamine, cytokines, and proteases activate specialised nerve endings called pruriceptors. These signals travel to the spinal cord and then up to the brain’s sensory and emotional centres.
 
Dr Pillai explains that scratching works at first because it temporarily activates pain and touch fibres, which override the itch signal on its way to the brain. "But, it is a short-lived victory. The skin is not thrilled about the attack."
 
Vigorous scratching damages the barrier and triggers more inflammatory mediators like interleukins and prostaglandins. The nerves become hyper-responsive, and the itch often comes back stronger, more widespread, and much harder to ignore.

Why does scratching become a cycle that's so hard to break?

Dr Pillai describes the itch–scratch cycle as a loop powered by both skin and brain.
 
You feel an itch, so you scratch, then the skin releases more inflammatory chemicals, this is followed by the nerves becoming more sensitive, now the itch intensifies, and you want to scratch again.
 
Specific nerve pathways, including GRPR (gastrin-releasing peptide receptor) neurons, and emotional reward systems involving opioids and serotonin, make scratching feel oddly satisfying.

Who is more prone to skin damage from scratching?

According to Dr Pillai, people with a weakened skin barrier are at much higher risk. This includes those with:
  • Atopic dermatitis, often linked to filaggrin gene mutations
  • Psoriasis, lichen simplex, or prurigo nodularis
  • Extremely dry or flaky skin
  • Neuropathies or systemic conditions such as diabetes, chronic liver or kidney disease, or certain blood cancers
For these individuals, even mild scratching can cause micro-tears, infections, discolouration, and thickened, leathery patches of skin.

What are the safer ways to get relief form an itch?

Here are scientifically supported alternatives Dr Pillai recommends:
  • Cool the area: Cold compresses, cooling gels, or refrigerated moisturisers temporarily numb itch receptors.
  • Apply pressure, not friction: Gently pressing or tapping around the itchy spot interrupts nerve signalling without damaging skin.
  • Repair the barrier: Use thick, fragrance-free moisturisers with ceramides, glycerin, urea, or colloidal oatmeal.
  • Try topical formulations: Menthol or pramoxine for local numbing; prescription creams for inflammatory causes.
  • Use medication when appropriate: Antihistamines for allergy-related itch; gabapentin, pregabalin, or antidepressants for neuropathic or systemic itch.
Dr Pillai warns that using objects like pens, comb is riskier than using fingernails. "Objects create deeper micro-tears and dramatically increase chances of infection, especially with bacteria such as Staphylococcus aureus. This can escalate into impetigo, folliculitis, or cellulitis, particularly in people with diabetes or weakened immunity. It also increase the risk of scarring, hyperpigmentation, and worsening flare-ups in eczema and psoriasis," he says.
 
Dr Pillai says that an itch is your body asking for care, not combat. Cooling, moisturising and treating the underlying cause can help you break the itch-scratch cycle and protect your skin. But, if the itching is persistent or starts affecting your sleep or daily life, it is best to speak with a dermatologist for the right diagnosis and relief.  

Topics :Health with BSBS Web Reportshealth newsskin problems

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

