Feeling exhausted after Diwali celebrations? Here's how to bounce back

Festival burnout: What is it, and why does it happen?
Who is most affected during the festive season?
- Women often shoulder the “invisible festive labour” — planning menus, cooking, decorating, managing gifts, and balancing professional duties.
- Working professionals struggle to juggle office deadlines with social commitments.
- The elderly feel physically drained after long hours of activity.
- Introverts may find non-stop socialising emotionally overwhelming.
How does festival burnout affect your body?
- Headaches
- Bloating
- Body aches
- Disturbed sleep
- Acidity
- Frequent colds
How social pressure and FOMO deepen festive fatigue
How can you prevent festival burnout before it hits?
- Plan smartly: Spread tasks across days instead of doing everything at once.
- Delegate: Share chores and responsibilities with family members.
- Prioritise: Choose only the traditions that genuinely matter to you.
- Set boundaries: It’s fine to say no to invitations or limit shopping hours.
- Rest consciously: Sleep is your most powerful tool for festival recovery.
