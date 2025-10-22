Feeling exhausted after Diwali celebrations? Here's how to bounce back

Diwali’s over, but you feel more tired than before it began. Between the parties, rituals, and shopping runs, your body is drained. That’s not just “normal tiredness,” say experts, but festival burnout, a state of post-celebration exhaustion.

Festival burnout: What is it, and why does it happen?

According to Dr Gorav Gupta, CEO and Senior Psychiatrist, Tulasi Healthcare, Gurugram, festival burnout refers to “the physical and mental depletion many individuals experience during the festive period.”

Festivals are meant to bring joy and connection, yet the constant socialising, shopping, travelling, and traditions can tip you from excitement to exhaustion. Unlike everyday stress, festival burnout carries added emotional pressure — the need to appear happy, host perfectly, and participate in everything, even when your energy is slipping.

Who is most affected during the festive season? While anyone can experience burnout, some groups are more vulnerable, says Dr Gupta. Women often shoulder the “invisible festive labour” — planning menus, cooking, decorating, managing gifts, and balancing professional duties.

Working professionals struggle to juggle office deadlines with social commitments.

The elderly feel physically drained after long hours of activity.

Introverts may find non-stop socialising emotionally overwhelming. ALSO READ| How quickly can Diwali indulgence lead to visible weight and belly fat? How does festival burnout affect your body? Festival burnout doesn’t stop at mood swings or irritability — it can take a physical toll. Dr Gupta notes common symptoms such as:

Headaches

Bloating

Body aches

Disturbed sleep

Acidity

Frequent colds Overindulgence only worsens these issues. Excessive sweets, alcohol, and lack of sleep can disrupt hydration, gut balance, and mood stability. How social pressure and FOMO deepen festive fatigue The stress of hosting guests, finding the “perfect” gifts, and keeping up with endless traditions can leave anyone overwhelmed. Add to that the social comparison game — especially on social media, where everyone else’s celebration looks flawless. “People often end up being judged on how they celebrate or spend,” says Dr Gupta. “This pressure distracts from the true spirit of the festival, which is connection and joy.”

How can you prevent festival burnout before it hits? Here’s what experts recommend to help you prepare and recover effectively: Plan smartly: Spread tasks across days instead of doing everything at once.

Spread tasks across days instead of doing everything at once. Delegate: Share chores and responsibilities with family members.

Share chores and responsibilities with family members. Prioritise: Choose only the traditions that genuinely matter to you.

Choose only the traditions that genuinely matter to you. Set boundaries: It’s fine to say no to invitations or limit shopping hours.

It’s fine to say no to invitations or limit shopping hours. Rest consciously: Sleep is your most powerful tool for festival recovery. “Recognise when you’re running on empty,” says Dr Gupta. “Be kinder to yourself and slow down when you need to. Celebrate in ways that feel meaningful, not performative.”