Home / Health / Feeling exhausted after Diwali celebrations? Here's how to bounce back

Feeling exhausted after Diwali celebrations? Here's how to bounce back

After days of lights, late nights, and endless socialising, exhaustion often lingers once the festivities end. Experts share how to rest smart, recharge, and regain your festive balance

Diwali burnout
Late nights, socialising, and rituals leave people feeling drained in the days after Diwali. (Photo: AdobeStock)
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 10:10 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
 
  Diwali’s over, but you feel more tired than before it began. Between the parties, rituals, and shopping runs, your body is drained. That’s not just “normal tiredness,” say experts, but festival burnout, a state of post-celebration exhaustion.

Festival burnout: What is it, and why does it happen?

 
According to Dr Gorav Gupta, CEO and Senior Psychiatrist, Tulasi Healthcare, Gurugram, festival burnout refers to “the physical and mental depletion many individuals experience during the festive period.”
 
Festivals are meant to bring joy and connection, yet the constant socialising, shopping, travelling, and traditions can tip you from excitement to exhaustion. Unlike everyday stress, festival burnout carries added emotional pressure — the need to appear happy, host perfectly, and participate in everything, even when your energy is slipping.
 

Who is most affected during the festive season?

 
While anyone can experience burnout, some groups are more vulnerable, says Dr Gupta.
  • Women often shoulder the “invisible festive labour” — planning menus, cooking, decorating, managing gifts, and balancing professional duties.
  • Working professionals struggle to juggle office deadlines with social commitments.
  • The elderly feel physically drained after long hours of activity.
  • Introverts may find non-stop socialising emotionally overwhelming.
ALSO READ| How quickly can Diwali indulgence lead to visible weight and belly fat? 

How does festival burnout affect your body?

 
Festival burnout doesn’t stop at mood swings or irritability — it can take a physical toll. Dr Gupta notes common symptoms such as:
  • Headaches
  • Bloating
  • Body aches
  • Disturbed sleep
  • Acidity
  • Frequent colds
 
Overindulgence only worsens these issues. Excessive sweets, alcohol, and lack of sleep can disrupt hydration, gut balance, and mood stability.
 

How social pressure and FOMO deepen festive fatigue

 
The stress of hosting guests, finding the “perfect” gifts, and keeping up with endless traditions can leave anyone overwhelmed. Add to that the social comparison game — especially on social media, where everyone else’s celebration looks flawless.
 
“People often end up being judged on how they celebrate or spend,” says Dr Gupta. “This pressure distracts from the true spirit of the festival, which is connection and joy.”
 

How can you prevent festival burnout before it hits?

 
Here’s what experts recommend to help you prepare and recover effectively:
  • Plan smartly: Spread tasks across days instead of doing everything at once.
  • Delegate: Share chores and responsibilities with family members.
  • Prioritise: Choose only the traditions that genuinely matter to you.
  • Set boundaries: It’s fine to say no to invitations or limit shopping hours.
  • Rest consciously: Sleep is your most powerful tool for festival recovery.
 
“Recognise when you’re running on empty,” says Dr Gupta. “Be kinder to yourself and slow down when you need to. Celebrate in ways that feel meaningful, not performative.”
   
For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS
This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

How quickly can Diwali indulgence lead to visible weight and belly fat?

Diwali 2025: Festive season isn't kind to your skin. Here's how to fix it

Post-festival detox: Simple ways to reset and recharge your system

Study finds disparities in cancer research in India despite economic growth

Festival stress syndrome: Why festive cheer can sometimes feel overwhelming

Topics :Health with BSBS Web ReportsDiwali CelebrationDiwali

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story