Post-festival detox: Simple ways to reset and recharge your system

After days of festive feasting in Diwali, from boxes of mithai to late-night card parties, your body might be signalling it’s time for a reset. As the lights of Diwali fade, many of us are left battling bloating, sluggishness, or just feeling “off”. That’s where a gentle post-festival detox can help restore balance, boost energy, and get your gut back on track.

Why the body feel sluggish after festive eating

Following days of Diwali festivities, the body feels tired, puffy, and weighed down, mostly because of excessive consumption of sugary, fried, and processed food, and higher sodium levels. “These foods are rich in refined carbohydrates, bad saturated and trans-fats, and added salt – a mixture that can be hard to digest by the body. This excess puts the digestive system into overdrive, causing delayed digestion, satiety, bloating, and discomfort," says Dr Manisha Arora, director - Internal Medicine at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi.

“Moreover, excessive intake of sugars creates sudden increases and decreases in blood sugar levels, leading to fatigue and lethargy, a condition called postprandial somnolence,” she adds. ALSO READ| Diwali 2025: Festive season isn't kind to your skin. Here's how to fix it She further explains, “Sugars and saturated fats may also induce mild systemic inflammation, while sodium and drinking alcohol may cause dehydration and transient water retention, both of which add up to that ‘heavy’ sensation.” Foods that heal: Gut-friendly choices for a start “To effectively detox after a festival, the most effective foods and ingredients to include in your diet focus on hydration, fiber, antioxidants, and gut health,” says Veena V, chief clinical dietitian & HOD - Department of Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics, Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bengaluru. She advises:

Start your morning right: Begin with warm lemon water to kickstart digestion. Other great options include coconut water, buttermilk, or herbal teas like ginger, green tea, peppermint, chamomile, and fennel. Leafy greens: Spinach, kale, and arugula are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that help in liver function and cleanse the digestive tract. Cruciferous vegetables: Broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, and Brussels sprouts contain sulphur compounds that help activate the body’s natural detox pathways. Healthy fats and proteins: Add avocados, nuts (almonds, walnuts), and seeds (chia, flax, pumpkin) for good fats. Lean proteins like tofu or fish provide essential nutrients for liver repair.

Beetroot boost: Known as a natural liver “detox powerhouse,” beetroot helps flush out toxins efficiently. Whole grains: Oats, quinoa, brown rice, and lentils provide fibre that binds excess fat and supports intestinal cleansing. Probiotics: Replenish healthy gut bacteria with yoghurt, kefir, kimchi, or sauerkraut. Fresh fruits: Choose fibre-rich, antioxidant-packed options like citrus fruits (for Vitamin C and liver stimulation), berries (for antioxidants), and apples or pears (for gut-friendly fibre). Spices and herbs: Use natural detoxifiers like ginger for digestion, turmeric for liver health, garlic to activate detox enzymes, and cinnamon to balance blood sugar. Hydration: Key to flushing out toxins Rehydrating is essential, particularly after the consumption of too much salt and alcohol. “Hydration plays a fundamental role in the body’s detoxification process. The kidneys and liver, our primary detox organs, rely on adequate water intake to flush out waste products efficiently. Proper hydration also supports digestion, prevents constipation, and reduces fatigue by keeping metabolic functions smooth,” explains Dr Arora.

For added benefits, try: 8–10 glasses of water per day

Coconut water or homemade lime water for electrolytes

Warm lemon water as it stimulates bile circulation and aids in digestion

Herbal teas such as tulsi, green tea, or chamomile for a soothing cleanse Power of probiotics and fermented foods Festive overindulgence in sweets and fats, and even alcohol, can upset this finely tuned balance, a state of dysbiosis or imbalance, says Dr Arora. “Probiotic foods such as yogurt, curd, and buttermilk [chaas], and fermented foods like pickles may contribute to restoring the good bacteria in the gut. These friendly microbes aid digestion, increase nutrient absorption, and displace dangerous bacteria,” she explains.

She explains that prebiotics (non-digestible food ingredients that promote the growth of these beneficial microbes) are just as vital and are contained in fiber-rich foods such as garlic, onions, bananas, and oats. Probiotics and prebiotics combined support restoring the balance in the gut, easing bloating, and promoting overall health. Antioxidants: Repairing from the inside out From smoke exposure due to crackers to stress from late nights, your body undergoes oxidative stress during festivals. Antioxidants are instrumental in reversing this oxidative stress and the inflammation brought on by overconsumption of sugary, fatty, and processed foods. “Antioxidants such as vitamins C and E, beta-carotene, and polyphenols eliminate these free radicals that allows the body to return to an anti-inflammatory state. This cellular healing process eliminates fatigue and replenishes energy levels,” says Dr Arora.

How long does the body take to reset? "Realistically, the body is always naturally 'resetting' or detoxifying itself through organs like the liver and kidneys, a process that can show noticeable improvements in overall well-being within two to three weeks of consistent healthy habits," shares Veena. A full 'reset' isn't a quick fix but an ongoing lifestyle, as deep healing and metabolic changes can take up to several months, she adds. She further explains that crash cleanses, such as extreme fasting or reliance on supplements, rarely provide lasting benefits and can be stressful or even dangerous. A post-Diwali detox doesn't need to be complicated. Think of it as giving your body the rest it deserves after the festive chaos. Experts say that with a little discipline, smart food choices, and consistent hydration, your system will bounce back.