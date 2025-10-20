Festival stress syndrome: Why festive cheer can sometimes feel overwhelming

Festivals are meant to be about joy, laughter, and togetherness. Yet for many, they can feel like an emotional marathon. Endless to-do lists, parties, gifts, family expectations, and work deadlines can drain mental energy. The social pressure to appear festive and cheerful often adds to the fatigue.

Dr Aastik Joshi, Child, Adolescent and Forensic Psychiatrist, Fortis Hospital, New Delhi explains that although there’s no official medical diagnosis called “festival stress syndrome", it’s a very real experience for many people. “Cultural pressure, disruption of routine, and financial stress can make festivals emotionally taxing. People often feel the urge to comply with traditions and expectations even when they don’t feel up to it,” he says.

How cultural pressure fuels festive anxiety From elaborate cooking to hosting, gifting, and decorating, every family has its own version of the perfect celebration. While this may look heartwarming from the outside, behind the scenes it can trigger immense anxiety “The expectation of performing up to everyone’s standards, attending multiple events, or buying costly gifts can be stifling,” says Dr Joshi. “This is especially true for women and mothers who are often saddled with disproportionate familial obligations.” Cultural and social pressure often push people to prioritise others’ happiness over their own peace of mind. “Overindulgence in alcohol or unhealthy food, along with late nights and reduced rest, also heightens anxiety,” Dr Joshi explains.

When your body clock goes off track during festive chaos, your stress hormones spike, making you feel more irritable, fatigued, or even low. Festivals can worsen existing mental health conditions For those already dealing with anxiety, depression, or mood disorders, festivals can sometimes act as emotional triggers. “The stress of having to feel festive and happy may actually worsen sadness and hopelessness,” says Dr Joshi. He adds that Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), a form of depression linked to seasonal changes can coincide with festive stress, especially during winter. If you find yourself feeling persistently low , emotionally numb, or unable to enjoy what you used to, it may be worth seeking professional help rather than brushing it off as “just festive fatigue.”

How to manage festive stress better Dr Joshi recommends simple coping strategies: Set realistic expectations : You don’t have to do everything. Focus on what truly brings you joy.

: You don’t have to do everything. Focus on what truly brings you joy. Prioritise self-care: Engage in activities that relax and recharge you.

Engage in activities that relax and recharge you. Seek support: Reach out to friends, family, or a mental health professional if you’re struggling.

Reach out to friends, family, or a mental health professional if you’re struggling. Practice mindfulness : Stay present instead of worrying about what you should be doing.

: Stay present instead of worrying about what you should be doing. Take breaks: Step away from overstimulating environments and allow yourself to rest. Many people find it difficult to say “no” during festivals. But setting emotional and physical boundaries is essential for mental peace. Dr Joshi suggests:

Communicate openly: Be honest about your needs and limitations.

Set clear boundaries: It’s okay to skip events that exhaust you or decline expensive gifts.

Use “I” statements: Say “I feel overwhelmed when...” instead of “You always make me...”, it reduces defensiveness and guilt. So, how can we reclaim the joy of festivals? Start by redefining what celebration means to you. It doesn’t have to be grand or social-media-worthy, it just has to be authentic. As Dr Joshi puts it, “By identifying the sources of stress and using effective coping strategies, people can truly enjoy festivals without compromising their mental health.”