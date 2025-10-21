Diwali 2025: Festive season isn't kind to your skin. Here's how to fix it

How sugar triggers acne and inflammation
Why heavy makeup and pollution worsen skin damage
How to care for your skin and restore balance
- Cleanse twice a day with a gentle face wash.
- Exfoliate once or twice a week to remove dead cells.
- Moisturise and hydrate daily.
- Use sunscreen even indoors.
- Apply a light moisturiser and primer before makeup to protect the skin barrier.
- Avoid trying new products. “You don’t want your skin reacting to something unfamiliar,” says Dr Parwanda.
- Add anti-inflammatory foods like fruits, vegetables, curd, nuts, and water-rich foods to your diet.
Why double cleansing after makeup is essential
- Use an oil-based remover or cleansing balm to dissolve makeup.
- Follow with a gentle face wash to clear residue.
Add antioxidants to strengthen your skin barrier
- Vitamin C: Brightens and repairs dull skin.
- Vitamin E: Heals dryness and irritation.
- Niacinamide: Reduces redness and controls oil.
- Green tea extract: Calms inflammation.
