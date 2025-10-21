Home / Health / Diwali 2025: Festive season isn't kind to your skin. Here's how to fix it

Diwali 2025: Festive season isn't kind to your skin. Here's how to fix it

Too many sweets, sleepless nights, smog, and heavy makeup can trigger festive breakouts. Dermatologists share how to calm your skin, restore its glow, and prevent post-Diwali damage

skin care, skincare
Too many sweets, pollution, and long hours of makeup use can cause breakouts post festivals. (Photo: AdobeStock)
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 11:33 AM IST
Every festive season, many of us end up facing skin breakouts, rashes, and dullness. Dermatologists say this isn’t random—it’s a perfect storm of sugar, pollution, and makeup fatigue.
 
“Sweets, makeup, pollution, disrupted sleep, and alcohol affect your skin in different ways, but together they can cause serious breakouts,” says Dr Nirupama Parwanda, dermatologist and founder, Zolie Skin Clinic.

How sugar triggers acne and inflammation

Dr Parwanda explains that eating too much sugar raises insulin levels in the body, which makes the skin produce more oil, clogging pores and leading to pimples. Sugar also increases inflammation, making acne worse and the skin appear dull.

Why heavy makeup and pollution worsen skin damage

Heavy foundation and powders create a barrier that stops the skin from breathing. “When makeup mixes with sweat and dirt, it causes rashes, itching, and acne, especially if not removed properly,” she adds.
 
“Smoke, dust, and particulate matter cling to your skin and damage its natural barrier, leading to irritation, acne, and dark spots,” says Dr Parwanda.
 
Dr Neeharika Goyal, MD dermatologist, Svastam Wellness Skin Clinic, adds, “Pollution brings free radicals and heavy metals that sting and irritate the skin. Combined with sugar spikes and makeup residue, they overload the skin barrier, causing acne and dullness, particularly in oily or sensitive skin.”

How to care for your skin and restore balance

  • Cleanse twice a day with a gentle face wash.
  • Exfoliate once or twice a week to remove dead cells.
  • Moisturise and hydrate daily.
  • Use sunscreen even indoors.
  • Apply a light moisturiser and primer before makeup to protect the skin barrier.
  • Avoid trying new products. “You don’t want your skin reacting to something unfamiliar,” says Dr Parwanda.
  • Add anti-inflammatory foods like fruits, vegetables, curd, nuts, and water-rich foods to your diet.

Why double cleansing after makeup is essential

Double cleansing ensures all makeup, oil, and dirt are fully removed.
 
Here’s how to do it right:
  • Use an oil-based remover or cleansing balm to dissolve makeup.
  • Follow with a gentle face wash to clear residue.
“For acne-prone skin, cleansers with salicylic acid or tea tree oil work best,” adds Dr Goyal. “Never sleep with makeup—it’s one of the biggest causes of festive acne.”

Add antioxidants to strengthen your skin barrier

Antioxidants act like armour against pollution, stress, and UV damage.
 
Dr Parwanda breaks it down:
  • Vitamin C: Brightens and repairs dull skin.
  • Vitamin E: Heals dryness and irritation.
  • Niacinamide: Reduces redness and controls oil.
  • Green tea extract: Calms inflammation.
“Use a Vitamin C serum in the morning and a night cream with antioxidants,” suggests Dr Goyal. “It keeps your skin glowing and protected through the festive chaos.” 

The festive season, take a moment to explore our Diwali specials — a blend of health wisdom, mindful indulgence, and practical festive hacks to keep your body (and mood) glowing long after the diyas fade.

For more festive health stories, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and should not replace professional medical advice.
 

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

