From ragi to flaxseeds: Top foods to ease post-menopause symptoms

Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain shares four simple superfoods that can ease post-menopausal symptoms, boost bone health, and support the overall wellness of your mother

Simple superfoods like flaxseeds, ragi, dark chocolate, and dates can support moms’ post-menopausal health naturally. (Photo: AdobeStock)
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 12:17 PM IST
Your mom may never say it out loud, but post-menopause can be tough. With mood swings, creaky joints, and sleepless nights, she may dismiss these as ‘part of ageing’, but you can help ease those subtle sighs with small changes in her diet.
 
Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain, MSc Global Public Health Nutrition (UK) and National Diabetes Educator, recently shared in an Instagram post four simple superfoods that can support your mother’s post-menopausal health. These are not exotic or complicated, just everyday food picks that ease symptoms, protect bones, and help restore better sleep and energy.

Flaxseeds, the hormone hero

Tiny but mighty, flaxseeds are loaded with phytoestrogens—plant-based compounds that mimic oestrogen and help balance hormones. Jain says they can reduce menopausal symptoms like hot flushes and mood swings. She calls them a “hormone harmoniser” and suggests a spoonful on her morning smoothie, salad, or even in chapati dough.

Ragi for strong bones

Ragi (finger millet) is one of the richest natural sources of calcium. For women post-menopause, when bone density tends to decline, ragi can be a nutritional ally. Jain highlights that regular intake helps maintain bone strength and joint health. She recommends swapping in ragi roti or porridge a couple of times a week.

Dark chocolate, the guilt-free mood booster

Rich in magnesium and antioxidants, dark chocolate helps boost “happy hormones”, improves circulation, and supports better sleep. Jain calls it a smart sweet that can actually lift her mood instead of spiking blood sugar levels. One small square after dinner can go a long way.

Beetroot and dates to fight fatigue

Low energy and tiredness often relate to low iron levels. Beetroot and dates—two naturally sweet, iron-rich foods—help fight anaemia and restore vitality. Jain suggests adding them as a snack or smoothie ingredient to boost iron and energy naturally.
 
So, what should you actually do? 
Superfood Benefit Simple way to add it
Flaxseeds  Hormonal balance   Sprinkle on cereal, smoothies, or salads
Ragi  Calcium + bone health   Make porridge, dosa or roti occasionally
Dark Chocolate   Mood + sleep support   One square as post-dinner treat
Beetroot & Dates  Iron & energy boost   Beet smoothies, or dates as snack
   

This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

