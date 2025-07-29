Gut feelings are real: How mental health impacts your digestive well-being

Persistent bloating, unexplained cramps, or sudden digestive issues are becoming increasingly common, especially among young professionals and students. These issues are typically attributed to something you ate. But according to doctors, the root cause isn’t just what you eat, but how you feel.

Emerging research and clinical insights highlight a powerful, bidirectional communication system between the gut and the brain, known as the gut-brain axis. This connection reveals how chronic stress, anxiety, and poor mental health can directly impact digestive health

What is the gut-brain axis?

“Think of the gut-brain axis as a high-speed, two-way WhatsApp chat between your brain and gut, except this group chat never goes silent,” said Dr Bhushan Bhole, Senior Consultant GI Surgery at PSRI Hospital, Delhi.

According to Dr Bhole, this axis is a powerful communication network involving nerves (like the vagus nerve), hormones, and immune signals. “It controls everything from your mood to digestion to immune response,” he explained. So, if your gut has ever “felt” anxiety or you’ve had a “gut feeling” about something, science says you are on point. Can anxiety or burnout mess with digestion? Yes, said Rima Bhandekar, Senior Clinical Psychologist at Mpower helpline by Aditya Birla Education Trust. She explained that emotional stressors like anxiety, depression, trauma, grief, or workplace burnout can derail digestion, inflame the gut lining, and even change the movement of your intestines.

Dr Bhole added that when you’re emotionally distressed, your body releases stress hormones like cortisol, which slows down digestion, reduces blood flow to your gut, and can result in uncomfortable symptoms like bloating, cramps, constipation, or diarrhoea. How are mood and gut health biologically linked? The gut isn’t just where food is digested—it’s also where most of your mood chemicals are made. “About 90 per cent of serotonin, your feel-good hormone, is produced in the gut,” said Dr Bhole. “Even neurotransmitters like dopamine and Gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), which regulate mood and stress, are influenced by your gut bacteria.”

When this balance is disturbed, say, by chronic stress or poor eating habits, it can trigger or worsen mental health issues, and vice versa. It’s a feedback loop you don’t want to ignore. “Poor mental health can cause gut problems. But bad gut health can also trigger depression, anxiety, and even sleep disorders, through inflammation and chemical imbalances,” said Dr Bhole. “It’s why we now treat both gut and brain simultaneously, especially in chronic cases.” Gut microbiome and mental health Your intestines are home to trillions of bacteria, collectively known as the microbiome, which play a significant role in digestion, immunity, and even your mood.

“When these microbes get out of balance (a condition called dysbiosis), they’re often linked to depression, anxiety, and cognitive issues,” said Rima Bhandekar. “A balanced microbiome, on the other hand, builds resilience, mentally and physically.” So yes, feeding your gut well isn’t just about avoiding bloating—it’s about building emotional stamina, too. Gut problems triggered by mental stress If you’re constantly bloated, gassy, or rushing to the loo before an important meeting or a crucial presentation, your stress levels might be showing up in your stool. Common stress-induced gut symptoms include: Constipation

Acid reflux

Diarrhoea

Abdominal pain

Bloating Dr Bhole flagged Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) as one of the classic examples of a gut condition heavily influenced by psychological stress. Chronic stress also worsens conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) or even ulcers.

“Stress affects everything from gut bacteria to inflammation and even the gut’s protective lining,” he noted. ‘Yoga, meditation, therapy can help in healing the gut’: Experts “Mind-body practices like yoga, meditation, and breathwork calm the nervous system and improve gut motility,” said Dr Bhole. These activities boost vagal tone, reduce inflammation, and help your gut work the way it’s supposed to. Psychological therapies like Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) and gut-directed hypnotherapy are now widely used to treat IBS and other stress-related gut conditions. Rima Bhandekar explained, “CBT helps rewire negative thought patterns that trigger the stress response, thereby improving digestion.”