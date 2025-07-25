The Covid-19 pandemic may have accelerated the ageing of the human brain, even in people who were never infected, according to a new study. Mounting stress, prolonged isolation, and widespread disruption during the pandemic appear to have left lasting biological effects on brain structure. Researchers have now found measurable signs of this accelerated ageing across the general population, with older adults, men, and those from disadvantaged backgrounds being most affected.

ALSO READ: Brain fog at 35? Experts share daily habits to stay sharp and focused The study, led by researchers at the University of Nottingham and published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Communications, titled Accelerated brain ageing during the Covid-19 pandemic, analysed brain scans of 996 healthy adults sourced from UK Biobank, which holds the de-identified biological and health data of over half a million people. The scans taken before and after the pandemic showed that brains aged an average of 5.5 months faster during lockdown.

The findings showed that while men aged about six months faster, women aged by around 4.5 months. Those from disadvantaged backgrounds experienced up to seven months of additional brain ageing. According to the researchers, this is the first major study to isolate pandemic stress from actual Covid infection and still find evidence of measurable brain ageing. How did researchers measure brain ageing? Using AI models trained on more than 15,000 brain scans, scientists calculated each participant’s “brain age gap”—the difference between how old their brain appeared versus their actual age. A larger gap indicated faster ageing. They compared people scanned twice before the pandemic with those scanned once before and once after. The latter group, who lived through lockdowns, social isolation, and economic stress, showed significantly faster brain ageing.

Can stress actually age your brain? Emerging research suggests it can. Chronic stress , lack of social stimulation, disrupted routines, and reduced cognitive engagement can all affect brain regions responsible for memory and executive function. The researchers emphasised that brain health is shaped not only by disease but also by environmental factors and everyday experiences. Who was most affected by accelerated brain ageing? According to the study, the most affected groups were: Men (33 per cent more acceleration than women)

Older adults

Individuals from low-income or disadvantaged backgrounds The findings suggest that socioeconomic vulnerability, limited healthcare access, and lower social support systems heightened the impact of pandemic-related stress.

How did Covid infection affect the brain differently? While brain ageing was seen across the general population, cognitive decline was reported only in those who had been infected with Covid-19 Infected individuals performed worse on mental flexibility and processing speed tests, especially the Trail Making Test (TMT), which is often used to assess early dementia symptoms. Thus, while pandemic stress altered brain structure, infection was linked to functional cognitive decline. Are these brain changes permanent? It is unclear. Since the study only measured two time points per person, researchers cannot yet confirm whether brain ageing will stabilise or reverse over time. However, they remain cautiously optimistic.