Expert warns against chai-biscuit mornings, suggests 8 gut-friendly swaps

Health coach Nikita Bardia warns that tea and biscuits on an empty stomach harm digestion and hormones, and suggests 8 natural alternatives that promote gut health, balance energy, and enhance skin

Chai, tea, biscuits
The next time you reach for a hot cup of tea and your favourite biscuits, try opting for these gut-friendly alternatives instead | Image: Freepik
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 10:44 AM IST
For many Indians, the day begins with a familiar ritual, a steaming cup of chai paired with a few biscuits. Yet, this comforting habit may be doing more harm than good to your gut. According to health coach Nikita Bardia, what you eat first on an empty stomach has a profound impact on digestion, hormones, energy, and even skin health.
 
“What you eat first thing in the morning can either heal your gut or stress it out,” she explained in an Instagram post, urging people to swap processed morning habits for nutrient-rich natural options.
 
Here are 8 gut-friendly morning foods recommended by Bardia that can restore balance, improve digestion, and set the tone for a healthier day:
 

1 Raw garlic and honey

 
A natural detoxifier, this combination supports gut bacteria, reduces bloating, and promotes clearer skin. Garlic’s allicin fights harmful microbes, while raw honey provides prebiotics and antioxidants.
 

2 Soaked black raisins

 
Having 5-6 black raisins soaked overnight can help women combat Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS)-related fatigue, dark circles, and hormonal imbalance. Rich in iron and fibre, they also promote healthy digestion and smoother bowel movement. 
 

3 Cumin and cinnamon warm water

 
A morning glass of cumin and cinnamon-infused water regulates blood sugar, enhances fat metabolism, and aids digestion. It’s especially beneficial for those with polycystic ovary syndrome or stubborn belly fat.
 

4 Soaked nuts (one walnut or two almonds)

 
A single soaked walnut boosts brain clarity and reduces inflammation, while two soaked almonds strengthen the gut lining and improve skin health. Eat them in the morning separately for better nutrient absorption. 
 

5 Fresh buttermilk with asafoetida and curry leaves

 
Starting your day with a small glass of buttermilk infused with curry leaves can be a healthier alternative to chai. Buttermilk soothes acidity and nourishes the gut lining, while asafoetida and curry leaves add powerful anti-inflammatory benefits. Begin with just 2–3 tablespoons if you’re new to it.
 

6 Coconut water with basil seeds

 
Coconut water helps restore hydration after sleep, while basil seeds add fibre that supports digestion and reduces inflammation. This refreshing mix energises the body, boosts metabolism, and makes for an ideal start to the day.
 

7 Soaked fig or munakka

 
Soaked figs or munakka are excellent for easing sluggish digestion, promoting bowel regularity, and boosting iron levels. However, those prone to candida or yeast overgrowth should consume them in moderation. 
 

8 Gond katira (natural edible gum)

 
Soaked overnight, gond katira cools the body, hydrates the skin, and eases heat-related acne. A half teaspoon each morning can regulate internal temperature and support gut balance.
 
So, the next time you reach for a hot cup of tea and your favourite biscuits, try opting for these gut-friendly alternatives instead. By making mindful choices, you’ll support better digestion, balance hormones, boost energy, and build a strong foundation for long-term wellness.
 

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

