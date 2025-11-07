Expert warns against chai-biscuit mornings, suggests 8 gut-friendly swaps

For many Indians, the day begins with a familiar ritual, a steaming cup of chai paired with a few biscuits. Yet, this comforting habit may be doing more harm than good to your gut. According to health coach Nikita Bardia, what you eat first on an empty stomach has a profound impact on digestion, hormones, energy, and even skin health.

“What you eat first thing in the morning can either heal your gut or stress it out,” she explained in an Instagram post, urging people to swap processed morning habits for nutrient-rich natural options.

Here are 8 gut-friendly morning foods recommended by Bardia that can restore balance, improve digestion, and set the tone for a healthier day:

1 Raw garlic and honey A natural detoxifier, this combination supports gut bacteria, reduces bloating, and promotes clearer skin. Garlic’s allicin fights harmful microbes, while raw honey provides prebiotics and antioxidants. 2 Soaked black raisins Having 5-6 black raisins soaked overnight can help women combat Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS)-related fatigue, dark circles, and hormonal imbalance. Rich in iron and fibre, they also promote healthy digestion and smoother bowel movement. 3 Cumin and cinnamon warm water A morning glass of cumin and cinnamon-infused water regulates blood sugar, enhances fat metabolism, and aids digestion. It’s especially beneficial for those with polycystic ovary syndrome or stubborn belly fat.

4 Soaked nuts (one walnut or two almonds) ALSO READ: Gut health myths: Do probiotics, kombucha and detox kits really work? A single soaked walnut boosts brain clarity and reduces inflammation, while two soaked almonds strengthen the gut lining and improve skin health. Eat them in the morning separately for better nutrient absorption. 5 Fresh buttermilk with asafoetida and curry leaves Starting your day with a small glass of buttermilk infused with curry leaves can be a healthier alternative to chai. Buttermilk soothes acidity and nourishes the gut lining, while asafoetida and curry leaves add powerful anti-inflammatory benefits. Begin with just 2–3 tablespoons if you’re new to it.

6 Coconut water with basil seeds Coconut water helps restore hydration after sleep, while basil seeds add fibre that supports digestion and reduces inflammation. This refreshing mix energises the body, boosts metabolism, and makes for an ideal start to the day. 7 Soaked fig or munakka ALSO READ: From poha to yoghurt bowl: Doctor-approved picks for gut-healthy breakfasts Soaked figs or munakka are excellent for easing sluggish digestion, promoting bowel regularity, and boosting iron levels. However, those prone to candida or yeast overgrowth should consume them in moderation. 8 Gond katira (natural edible gum) Soaked overnight, gond katira cools the body, hydrates the skin, and eases heat-related acne. A half teaspoon each morning can regulate internal temperature and support gut balance.