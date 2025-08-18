Monday, August 18, 2025 | 09:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / From poha to yoghurt bowl: Doctor-approved picks for gut-healthy breakfasts

From poha to yoghurt bowl: Doctor-approved picks for gut-healthy breakfasts

A gastroenterologist lists 8 simple, tasty, and gut-friendly meals that boost energy, focus, and digestion

gut health

Simple morning meals like poha, yoghurt bowls, and idlis can boost gut health. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Your gut health is not just about avoiding stomach trouble, it is linked to energy, focus, mood, and even long-term health. And a healthy gut starts with what's on your breakfast plate.
 
Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based board-certified gastroenterologist (trained at Aiims, Harvard, and Stanford), revealed the top 8 breakfast options for a healthy gut, balanced, practical, and yes, delicious.

Why you should care about gut-friendly breakfasts

Think of your gut as your body’s second brain. A healthy gut means fewer mid-day crashes, less bloating after meals, and sharper concentration during those endless office meetings. Dr Sethi explains that the best gut breakfasts tick off what he calls the '4 Ps' — protein, probiotics, prebiotics, and polyphenols.
 
 
In simple terms, your gut bugs need the right food to thrive. Feed them well in the morning, and they will keep you powered up for the day.

1. Yoghurt, berries, and chia seeds: A probiotic power bowl

According to Dr Sethi, greek yoghurt brings probiotics (the good bacteria), berries are loaded with antioxidants. Chia seeds add omega-3s and fibre. Together, they balance microbes, reduce inflammation, and set a calm tone for your digestion.

Also Read

vitamin D

Vitamin D toxicity: Excess levels can cause kidney stones, heart problems

mammogram

Kerala's 'Cancer free Kannapuram' programme gets recognised by WHO

cancer - woman

Why healthy diet alone couldn't protect a 29-year-old from stage 4 cancer

medicine

Paracetamol use in pregnancy may lead to autism, ADHD in babies: Study

fact check, ageing

15 myths about ageing that could change how you see your future health

2. Oatmeal with flaxseed and banana: Fibre-rich and gut-friendly

Add flaxseeds to your oatmeal for soluble fibre and a slightly green banana for prebiotics, and you have got a gut-friendly power breakfast. This combo improves stool consistency and stabilises blood sugar, according to Dr Sethi, preventing that dreaded 11 am energy dip at work.

3. Veggie omelette with multigrain toast: Balanced and filling

When you pair an omelette with multigrain toast and veggies, you are getting lean protein, complex carbs, and vitamins — all in one go. This breakfast keeps you full, supports gut mobility, and provides steady energy release.

4. Eggs with chicken or turkey sausage: Protein-packed morning fuel

If you are a non-vegetarian, this one's for you. Dr Sethi recommends pairing eggs with nitrate-free, minimally processed chicken or turkey sausage plus whole grain toast. Add some avocado for an extra nutrient boost, and you’ve covered protein, healthy fats, and fibre-rich carbs in one plate.

5. Idli-sambar with coconut chutney: The gut superstar

Idli is fermented, sambar is full of fibre and plant protein, and coconut chutney adds healthy fats. Together, this trio not only fills your stomach but also fuels your gut bacteria.

6. Tofu scramble with sautéed veggies: A vegan-friendly option

For plant-based eaters, tofu scramble with sautéed veggies is a gut-loving choice. High in plant protein, fibre, and phytonutrients, it is light, easy to digest, and perfect for someone looking to go vegan or simply reducing egg consumption.

7. Whole grain avocado toast: Instagram trend with real benefits

This Instagram-famous breakfast has science to back it up. Whole grains provide fibre and resistant starch, while avocado adds healthy fats. The combo improves satiety and supports a diverse gut microbiome, exactly what you need to avoid overeating later.
   

8. Poha with vegetables and peanuts: Light yet nutritious

Light, nutrient-dense, and easy to digest, poha with veggies and peanuts is more than a quick fix. The flattened rice, fibre, and plant protein keep your gut happy without making you sluggish.
 
So, this morning, are you still reaching for that chai and biscuit, or is it going to be idli-sambhar or avocado toast? 

Since you're already here

…and clearly interested in your health, take a moment to explore our varied range of stories on wellness, medical research, and public health insights.

For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

More From This Section

walking

Independence Day: Stretch, stay active, gift yourself freedom from aches

Medication, yoga, sunrise

This Independence Day, free yourself of stress with these simple techniques

crp test

This simple test can help spot silent inflammation linked to heart disease

Japanese Interval walking

This Japanese walking technique can make you fit without punishing joints

Affirmations, mental health

Can positive affirmations rewire your brain? Here's what doctors say

Topics : Health with BS BS Web Reports Health Ministry gut bacteria health news breakfast

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE<span class="extra_title">Reliance Digital India sale</span> Stocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNDA Vice Presidential CandidateFASTag Annual PassRevised Income Tax Bill 2025EPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon