99% of heart patients missed these silent warning signs, finds study

Almost everyone who suffers a heart attack or stroke had warning signs long before it happened, they just didn’t notice them, according to a new global study. The study, titled Prevalence of modifiable risk factors before first cardiovascular events, examined health data from more than nine million people in South Korea and nearly 7,000 in the United States.

Published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, the research found that 99 per cent of people who experienced their first major heart problem had at least one risk factor such as slightly high blood pressure, raised cholesterol, high blood sugar, or a history of smoking.

According to the researchers, even modest increases, such as blood pressure above 120/80 mmHg or cholesterol slightly over 200 mg/dL, were enough to raise the risk. The study suggests that “optimal” levels, not just “normal” ones, matter when it comes to heart health. What are the four signs that people ignore? The study pinpointed four key indicators that quietly increase heart risk: High or borderline blood pressure (≥120/80 mmHg)

Elevated cholesterol (≥200 mg/dL)

Raised fasting blood sugar (≥100 mg/dL) or early diabetes

Smoking history, even in the past The study highlighted that even one of these signs is enough to put a person in danger.