Heart health alert: 5 warning signs that mean you need a lipid test

When was the last time you checked your cholesterol? Most people skip this test, assuming it is only for their parents or those with overweight issues. But doctors say cholesterol problems can start in your 20s, even when you feel fit and fine. The first warning sign might not be a symptom at all — it could, in fact, be a heart attack.

So, here is one simple, inexpensive test that can reveal a lot about your heart health: the lipid profile. And if you are wondering whether you really need one, here are five signs that should make you book that test without delay.

What is a lipid test? A lipid profile measures your cholesterol, which includes LDL (bad cholesterol), HDL (good cholesterol), triglycerides, and other markers. High LDL or triglycerides damage arteries, increasing your risk of heart attacks and strokes. Dr Rashi Khare, Additional Director – Interventional Cardiology and Heart Failure Programme, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, explains, “A lipid test is like a window into your blood vessels, it helps catch problems early and prevent heart attacks.” ALSO READ | Is breakfast really the most important meal of the day, or just a myth? In short, you do not feel cholesterol building up, but it is happening. That is why this test is powerful, as it reveals hidden risks.