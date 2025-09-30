Doomscrolling rewires your brain: Why nonstop bad news feels addictive

Scrolling through endless streams of bad news may feel like staying informed, but psychiatrists warn that this habit, known as doomscrolling, can seriously affect how your brain works. From altering memory and focus to increasing anxiety and stress, experts say the constant cycle of negative news can rewire your brain in ways that harm both mental health and daily productivity.

So, if you are someone who thinks “just five more minutes” of news won’t hurt, this is for you. Here is what doctors and neuroscientists are discovering about the doomscrolling trap, and how you can step out of it.

What happens in your brain when you doomscroll?

According to Dr Astik Joshi, Child, Adolescent and Forensic Psychiatrist, doomscrolling lights up your brain’s dopamine system, the same reward circuitry involved in addictive behaviours. Every unpredictable headline or breaking update gives you a tiny dopamine hit, much like pulling a slot machine.

Your amygdala (the brain’s emotion processor) gets overstimulated, while your prefrontal cortex (the rational decision-maker) struggles to rein things in. The result? A compulsive loop that keeps you scrolling long after you meant to stop. Can doomscrolling cause long-term brain changes? Yes. Dr Joshi explains that chronic doomscrolling can alter key brain structures: Prefrontal cortex: weakens impulse control and emotional regulation.

weakens impulse control and emotional regulation. Amygdala: stays hyper-alert, fuelling anxiety and fear.

stays hyper-alert, fuelling anxiety and fear. Hippocampus: struggles with memory formation and emotional balance. Over time, research even suggests reduced grey matter in these areas, impairing focus, decision-making, and resilience against stress. Is doomscrolling as addictive as gambling or social media? “Absolutely,” says Dr Gorav Gupta, CEO and Senior Psychiatrist, Tulasi Healthcare, Gurugram. The brain craves that unpredictable reward—each headline could either shock you, reassure you, or confirm your worst fears. This unpredictability keeps you hooked, reinforcing a compulsive habit very similar to gambling or excessive social media use.

Why do we get stuck on negative news more than positive? Blame your evolutionary wiring. According to the experts, humans have what psychologists call a negativity bias: our brains are hardwired to pay more attention to threats than to neutral or positive signals. Add Fomo (fear of missing out) on “vital” updates, and doomscrolling becomes a perfect storm. How does doomscrolling affect your daily work life? Doctors warn that the impact isn’t just in your head, it shows up in your productivity, too. Excessive doomscrolling can: Disrupt focus, making it harder to concentrate during meetings.

Impair memory, overwhelming the brain with too much information.

Cloud judgment, leaving you mentally fatigued and indecisive. If you have noticed yourself zoning out in office discussions or feeling drained before the day even starts, doomscrolling may be a hidden culprit.