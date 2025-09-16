Rise of limb-lengthening: Why adults are willing to risk extreme pain, debt

Have you ever wished you were just a little taller? For some, that wish is becoming a reality through surgery. A procedure once reserved for correcting deformities is now being sought by adults who want to add a few inches to their height - despite the pain, cost, and controversy surrounding it. Limb-lengthening surgery is making headlines as more people choose to undergo it purely for cosmetic reasons.

What is limb-lengthening surgery?

Limb lengthening was originally designed to treat children with birth defects or people with uneven legs after injuries. "In this surgery, an orthopaedic surgeon cuts the thigh or shin bone, attaches a special device, and slowly pulls the bone apart so that new bone can grow in the gap. Over several months, the legs gradually become longer," shared Dr Khushwant Singh Rathore, consultant orthopaedic surgeon at National Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (NIMS), Jaipur.

Talking about the cost of the surgery, he said, "In the US or Europe, the surgery can cost ₹1–2 crore while in India, it is cheaper and costs around ₹5–10 lakh per limb." Why go through so much pain for a few inches? According to Dr Amyn Rajani, consultant knee, shoulder, hip surgeon and founder, OAKS Clinic, Mumbai, height is closely linked to how people see themselves and judge their personality. "Many think that being taller, even by a few extra centimetres, is going to boost their self-confidence, improve their dating scene, and even help in their work life. However, they often forget how painful and risky this surgery is," shared Dr Rajani.

Adding to the point, Dr Rathore said, "For many, being short has meant years of insecurity, rejection, or missed opportunities. Some say they were mocked in school, overlooked in jobs, or rejected in dating because of their height. For them, surgery offers a second chance to feel 'normal'. Even a few inches can feel life-changing if it helps them walk into a room with more confidence." What are the medical risks? According to Dr Rahtore, patients can develop severe infections, nerve damage, or stiffness in their joints. "Some patients never regain full movement. Chronic pain, blood clots, and uneven healing are also possible. A few patients have been left disabled. Even in the best cases, the process is excruciatingly painful, and many describe the distraction phase—the period when bones are being pulled apart—as torture," he added.

Dr Rajani said that sometimes the new bone may not heal properly, leaving it weak or crooked. "Some patients end up with problems like knock-knees, bow-legs, or legs of uneven length. Even after recovery, many patients continue to struggle with pain, weakness, or an abnormal walk. Some end up needing more surgeries to correct deformities," said Dr Rajani. The recovery marathon Recovery can take 12 to 18 months, involving intense physiotherapy. Many patients also struggle with poor sleep and emotional stress. "After the surgery, patients often use wheelchairs or crutches for weeks. They need daily physiotherapy, strong painkillers, and constant medical monitoring. Their social life, work, and mobility are all disrupted for months. For most of that time, life revolves around pain, exercises, and follow-up visits," said Dr Rathore.

What do patients say? Dr Rajani said he has met patients who sought ‘revision’ opinions after developing complications or getting outcomes that were less than expected. "Common themes of regret include the pain and recovery period being far greater than expected or complications like joint stiffness and altered gait overshadowing any gain in height," he said. On the other hand, some patients say it changed their lives for the better, according to Dr Rathore. "Those who prepared well, chose experienced surgeons, and set realistic goals often report feeling more confident and satisfied. For them, the pain and sacrifice were a price worth paying," he said.

Ethical implications Medical experts remain divided about the surgery. Some surgeons defend the patient's choice, saying adults should have the freedom to make choices about their own bodies, as long as they fully understand the consequences. Some argue that it is unethical as it goes against the principle of “do no harm", since it puts healthy people through huge risks. "Orthopaedic societies caution that a person considering this surgery must undergo proper counselling, mental health checks, and strict screening of patients," said Dr Rajani. Dr Rathore added, "The growing demand for height surgery shows just how powerful body image pressures can be - with people willing to break their bones and spend months in agony for a few extra inches reveals the value society places on appearance. Whether this represents personal empowerment or a troubling new beauty standard is still up for debate."

What other countries think about limb-lengthening Meanwhile in England, the National Health Service (NHS) has issued a stark warning, urging people not to undergo limb-lengthening surgery. Professor Tim Briggs, an orthopaedic surgeon and NHS England’s national director for clinical improvement and elective recovery, stressed that the procedure is ‘not a quick fix’. "Anyone considering this surgery for cosmetic reasons should think very carefully about the long recovery and the risks, and I would urge against it. Don’t gamble with your health or your life for a few extra inches without fully understanding the dangers." China’s health ministry reached a similar conclusion nearly two decades ago, banning cosmetic leg-lengthening procedures in 2006 due to concerns over patient safety.