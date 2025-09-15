Gym bros and home chores: What keeps Indian women from working out

Have you ever wondered why we rarely see young women jogging in the park or hitting the gym as regularly as men? India’s latest Time Use in India, 2024 (TUS 2024) report by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, covering over 450,000 people across the country, reveals a striking fitness gap. According to the survey, only 3.9 per cent of women aged 15–29 reported participating in sports or exercise daily, compared to 14.8 per cent of men. And when they do exercise, young women spend an average of 46 minutes, while men clock about 64 minutes.

These findings raise questions about access, safety, and social attitudes towards women’s health and fitness.

Why do fewer young women exercise compared to men? The survey suggests that the problem is not about motivation alone but about opportunity. Social expectations still push women to prioritise household chores, caregiving, and studies over sports and fitness. Cultural norms in many regions discourage girls from outdoor activity once they hit adolescence. Men, on the other hand, face fewer restrictions and are more encouraged to play, compete, and exercise . This early exposure often translates into lifelong fitness habits. How much time do women spend on exercise compared to men? Even among those who do exercise, there is a gender gap in duration. According to the TUS 2024, young women spend 46 minutes daily, while men spend 64 minutes. This 18-minute gap may not sound like much, but over weeks and months, it compounds into a significant difference in overall fitness.

What role do safety and infrastructure play? A lack of safe public spaces is one of the biggest hurdles for young women. Parks and playgrounds are often dominated by men, and many women feel unsafe exercising outdoors, especially early in the morning or late at night. In smaller towns and rural areas, sports facilities are limited, and social scrutiny further discourages women. Better-lit streets, women-friendly gyms, and community sports initiatives could help bridge this gap. Social attitudes still keep women away from sports Even today, in many households, exercise for women is still seen as a luxury, not a necessity. Families may encourage boys to play cricket or join gyms but expect girls to stay home or focus on studies. This mindset is changing in metro cities, but progress is uneven across India.