Flu wave grips Delhi-NCR: 69% of households report viral symptoms

Doctors link the surge in Delhi-NCR to H3N2 flu and advise annual flu shots to reduce hospitalisations and prevent severe illness

Delhi flu outbreak
Seasonal flu cases surge across Delhi-NCR as hospitals report rising admissions, prompting doctors to stress timely flu vaccination. (Photo: AdobeStock)
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 3:15 PM IST
If you are in Delhi-NCR and have been coughing, sneezing, or down with fever lately, you are not alone. A LocalCircles survey released on Monday shows that 69 per cent of households in the region currently have one or more members with Covid, flu, or viral fever-like symptoms.  The report, titled Viral illnesses soar in Delhi NCR as 69% households surveyed confirm having one or more members experiencing symptoms, points to a significant jump from 54 per cent in March 2025 to 69 per cent now.
 
The main culprit, according to doctors and hospitals, is the H3N2 influenza A virus, which is leading to prolonged fevers, severe respiratory issues, and even hospitalisations. And while no one wants to be knocked down for days by a viral infection, doctors say people can get the annual flu vaccine to protect themselves.

What did the survey find?

According to LocalCircles, which surveyed over 11,000 residents across Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad:
  • 37 per cent of households had four or more people sick
  • Another 32 per cent had at least one to three members showing symptoms
  • Only 25 per cent of families said no one was unwell
This marks a steep rise since March 2025, when only 54 per cent of households reported flu-like cases.

Why are so many people falling sick this season?

Doctors attribute the surge to post-monsoon waterlogging, contaminated water supply, and weather fluctuations that trigger respiratory infections. The H3N2 influenza A virus has emerged as the dominant strain this season.
 
Hospitals are also reporting increased cases of pneumonia and bronchitis, with vulnerable groups such as young children, elderly adults, and those with chronic diseases being hit hardest.

Should you get the flu vaccine every year?

According to Dr Rajiv Dang, Senior Director & HOD, Internal Medicine and Medical Director, Max Hospital, Gurgaon, people should get the annual flu vaccine.
 
“While the flu shot may not completely prevent illness, it reduces the chances of severe disease, hospitalisation, and complications like pneumonia,” he said.

Who should get the flu vaccine in India?

While the vaccine is safe for anyone above six months, it is especially recommended for:
  • Children under 5
  • Adults over 65
  • Pregnant women
  • People with diabetes, asthma, heart disease, or weakened immunity
  • Healthcare workers

When is the best time to take the flu shot?

Since flu viruses mutate every year, one shot per year is necessary. In India, the ideal time is September–October, so immunity builds up before flu peaks in January–March and post-monsoon months.

How do flu vaccines protect you?

Flu shots help your body produce antibodies within two weeks, which lessen the severity, duration, and complications if you catch the flu.

Which flu vaccines are available in India and how much do they cost?

Common quadrivalent vaccines (covering four strains) include:
  • Fluarix Tetra (GSK)
  • FluQuadri (Sanofi)
  • Influvac Tetra (Abbott)
Cost: ₹1,500–₹2,500 per dose at private hospitals and pharmacies. 

Can you still get flu after vaccination?

Yes, but the illness is usually milder and recovery faster. As Dr Dang explains:
 
“Fewer chills, less fever, quicker bounce-back, it is absolutely worth it.”

Should you get tested for flu or Covid if you are sick?

If fever, fatigue, or sore throat persists beyond a few days, testing is recommended—especially if you live with vulnerable individuals. Doctors also urge patients to stay home, avoid spreading infection, and consult a physician before symptoms worsen. 

Health with BS

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

