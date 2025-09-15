Flu wave grips Delhi-NCR: 69% of households report viral symptoms

If you are in Delhi-NCR and have been coughing, sneezing, or down with fever lately, you are not alone. A LocalCircles survey released on Monday shows that 69 per cent of households in the region currently have one or more members with Covid, flu, or viral fever-like symptoms. The report, titled Viral illnesses soar in Delhi NCR as 69% households surveyed confirm having one or more members experiencing symptoms, points to a significant jump from 54 per cent in March 2025 to 69 per cent now.

The main culprit, according to doctors and hospitals, is the H3N2 influenza A virus, which is leading to prolonged fevers, severe respiratory issues, and even hospitalisations. And while no one wants to be knocked down for days by a viral infection, doctors say people can get the annual flu vaccine to protect themselves.

What did the survey find? According to LocalCircles, which surveyed over 11,000 residents across Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad: 37 per cent of households had four or more people sick

Another 32 per cent had at least one to three members showing symptoms

Only 25 per cent of families said no one was unwell This marks a steep rise since March 2025, when only 54 per cent of households reported flu-like cases. Why are so many people falling sick this season? Doctors attribute the surge to post-monsoon waterlogging, contaminated water supply, and weather fluctuations that trigger respiratory infections. The H3N2 influenza A virus has emerged as the dominant strain this season.

Hospitals are also reporting increased cases of pneumonia and bronchitis, with vulnerable groups such as young children, elderly adults, and those with chronic diseases being hit hardest. Should you get the flu vaccine every year? According to Dr Rajiv Dang, Senior Director & HOD, Internal Medicine and Medical Director, Max Hospital, Gurgaon, people should get the annual flu vaccine. “While the flu shot may not completely prevent illness, it reduces the chances of severe disease, hospitalisation, and complications like pneumonia,” he said. Who should get the flu vaccine in India? While the vaccine is safe for anyone above six months, it is especially recommended for: