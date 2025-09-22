Home / Health / Can you really stop wrinkles? Here's what doctors say about ageing skin

Can you really stop wrinkles? Here's what doctors say about ageing skin

Doctors explain why some people wrinkle sooner than others and what you can do to prevent early lines through lifestyle, skincare and conscious expression

wrinkles, skincare, men, laughing man
Genetics, stress, and daily expressions can all play a role in why some people develop wrinkles earlier than others. (Photo: AdobeStock)
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 9:53 AM IST
Wrinkles are not just a matter of age—they’re a mix of genetics, lifestyle, and how you use your face daily. That’s why some people begin to notice fine lines in their 20s and 30s, while others remain wrinkle-free for longer. Doctors explain what causes the difference, and what you can do to delay visible signs of ageing.

How do facial expressions contribute to wrinkle formation?

Every time you frown at a message, squint at your laptop, or purse your lips in concentration, your facial muscles bend and fold the skin. According to Dr Nirupama Parwanda, Dermatologist & Founder of Zolie Skin Clinic, when you’re young, collagen and elastin help bounce it back—but as these supports weaken with age, the folds begin to settle in like creases on paper.
 
The most affected areas include the forehead, between the eyebrows, around the eyes, and near the mouth. Repeated muscle movements in these zones lead to worry lines, crow’s feet, smile lines, and smoker’s lines.

Are some muscles more prone to ageing lines than others?

“The muscles that we use most—like those on the forehead, around the eyes, and between the brows—are the first to show changes,” said Dr Parwanda. “The skin in these areas is thinner, so damage appears more quickly.”
 
Dr Raina Nahar, Consultant, Dermatology at P D Hinduja Hospital & MRC, Khar, elaborated: “When you smile or frown, you see what we call dynamic lines—creases that appear only when the muscle contracts. Over time, these become static lines, which remain visible even when your face is at rest.”

Why do some people wrinkle earlier than others?

Genetics plays a significant role. “Some people are born with thinner skin, which makes it easier for wrinkles to form,” said Dr Parwanda. “Others may have stronger facial muscles, so repeated expressions leave lines faster. Bone structure and fat distribution also matter—areas with less support tend to develop deeper folds.”
 
Dr Nahar noted that skin type and race influence how fast wrinkles show up. “Fairer skin types with less melanin are more prone to UV damage and fine lines. Thin or dry skin also tends to wrinkle sooner.”

Do tech habits really accelerate wrinkles?

Yes, and it’s becoming more common. “Laptops and smartphones make us squint, scowl, and sit with poor posture,” said Dr Parwanda. “Doing this daily accelerates the development of neck creases, drooping skin, and wrinkles. Even people in their 20s and 30s now suffer from what we call ‘tech face’ or ‘tech neck’.”

What lifestyle changes can help delay wrinkles?

Small changes can make a big difference. “Squinting can be avoided by wearing sunglasses and getting your eyes checked,” advised Dr Parwanda. “Avoiding straws and smoking protects the area around your mouth. Eating antioxidant-rich foods, staying hydrated, and getting enough sleep all support healthier, younger-looking skin.”
 
Dr Nahar added: “Clean eating, regular exercise, and a skincare routine with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, retinoids, and sunscreen can significantly slow the ageing process.”

Can retraining facial habits really help?

“Yes—being conscious of your facial expressions can reduce the strain on your skin,” said Dr Parwanda. “Simple reminders to relax your jaw, soften your forehead, or avoid scrunching your nose can help. Facial yoga and relaxation techniques are also effective.”
 
Dr Nahar pointed out, “We’re human, not robots—expressions are a part of life. The aim isn’t to suppress emotion, but to be aware and take care of your skin.”

What role do treatments like Botox or fillers play?

Botox works by relaxing facial muscles so they don’t constantly fold the skin. Fillers help restore volume in areas like the mouth or cheeks where lines have deepened. Non-invasive options like lasers, radiofrequency, and ultrasound stimulate collagen and elastin.
 
“Balance is key,” Dr Nahar warned. “Too much Botox can freeze your expressions. Overusing fillers can distort your natural look. These should enhance—not erase—your face.”

When should wrinkle prevention start?

Both experts recommend starting early. Daily sunscreen, hydration, stress management, and proper sleep in your 20s lay a strong foundation. “If someone is very expressive or genetically prone, a small preventive Botox treatment in their late 20s or early 30s can help slow wrinkle formation,” said Dr Parwanda.
 
But Dr Nahar cautioned against overdoing it: “Some people are starting cosmetic treatments in their teens, which is unnecessary. Focus on skincare and lifestyle first. Non-invasive procedures should only be considered when needed.”

Do wrinkles ever signal something deeper?

Yes. “Constant frowning might reflect chronic stress or emotional burden,” said Dr Parwanda. “Squinting could be a sign of untreated vision issues. Jaw clenching might hint at stress or dental problems.”
 
Dr Nahar added, “Your skin is your body’s largest organ—it mirrors your overall health. Emotional stress or chronic illness can accelerate skin ageing, just like it affects your heart or metabolism.”
 
Wrinkles are natural—but how early they appear depends on how you live, how you express, and how you care for your skin. By understanding what triggers lines and taking preventive steps, you can age on your own terms—without losing your ability to smile.

This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

